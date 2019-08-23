Highways & Byways: Dawu deserves a closer look

By Steven Crook / Contributing reporter

Fewer than 6,000 people live in Taitung County’s Dawu Township (大武鄉). Like many places in the east, it has been losing inhabitants since the 1980s.

Dawu used to have two stations where passengers could alight from or board trains. Since October 2017, however, trains no longer stop at Gujhuang (古莊), and it has been downgraded to a signal station. There’s not much of a village here, and it seems the station never handled more than about a dozen rail travelers per week.

Yet what used to be Gujhuang Railway Station is currently a hive of activity, as I discovered on my most recent trip to the Dawu area. Taiwan Railways Administration is electrifying the South Link Line from Chaojhou (潮州) in Pingtung County to Taitung City, and Gujhuang is one of many sites where infrastructure is being installed.

I was in Gujhuang because I wanted to ride my rental scooter along a couple of roads I’d noticed when poring over maps. The first leads north to a small lake that’s sometimes described as a tourist attraction.

The second points southwest away from the Pacific Ocean, then turns 90 degrees and returns to the coast roughly 7km from the busiest part of the township. I knew from experience that maps don’t always show every switchback — but from the several that were marked, I guessed I was in for a slow, twisting ride. Even so, I’m convinced that in rural Taitung there’s no such thing as an unenjoyable road.

JINLONG LAKE

It took no time at all to reach Jinlong Lake (金龍湖), a spring-fed body of water on the inland side of a hill that looms over central Dawu. The water it stores helps nearby farmers get through dry spells. If it isn’t a world-class scenic spot, or even a top 20 sight in Taitung, it’s at least a fine place for a picnic. At the time of my visit, the lake was crowded with ducks and egrets who’d surely enjoy any crumbs you leave behind.

IF YOU GO GETTING THERE >> Trains from Taitung take about an hour to reach Dawu. Buses are slower but leave from downtown Taitung. Also, you won’t miss so much scenery because the road doesn’t go through nearly so many tunnels as the rail line. Trains from Kaohsiung take the better part of two hours.



Returning to Gujhuang, I quickly found the other road that was piquing my curiosity. A few families live along the flatter northern stretch, which is called Taihu Road (太湖路). The route then becomes Shanjhuku (“Mountain Boar Cave”) Industrial Road (山豬窟產業道路), and it climbs to around 400m above sea level.

There were no houses along Shanjhuku Industrial Road, but I came across several types of economic activity. Turning a corner, I found a set of bee hives. Pausing at what I first thought to be a logging crew’s shelter, I realized that the trunks here were in fact being prepped for mushroom farming. Signs pointed down sideroads to tourist farms and campgrounds. But none of these distracted me from the magnificent views on either side of the road. I had protected mountain woodlands to my right, the Pacific to my left.

When it was obvious I was on the downhill stretch, I turned off the engine and began to freewheel. I didn’t expect to see any wildlife while the sun was still high, so surprising a Swinhoe’s Pheasant on the road was a delightful bonus.

I didn’t encounter a single vehicle or person during the descent. In places Shanjhuku Industrial Road is a bit rough, and for much of its length it’s too narrow for two cars to pass.

About 10km from Gujhuang, the road rejoins Highway 9. Back on the main coastal route, I rode north to where Dawu’s coastal neighborhoods cluster on both sides of the river that shares the township’s name.

DAWU OCEAN VIEW TRAIL