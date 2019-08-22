Showcasing their lives for the folks at home

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

Ho Hsiao-mei’s (何曉玫) Meimage Dance New Choreographer Project (鈕扣*New Choreographer計畫) has built an enviable reputation over the past eight years as a platform for Taiwanese dancers and choreographers working abroad to showcase their talent for home audiences, as well as a crucible for thought-provoking works.

For some past participates, the program has helped ease their transition home or led to their being offered more work here. Some of the dances have also been nominated for national awards.

This year’s edition of the New Choreographer Project, the ninth, looks to be as equally engaging. Ho invited four dancers — Connie Shiau (蕭潔恒), Ying Ting-an (鄞廷安), Liu Fang-yi (劉方怡) and Liang Shih-huai (梁世懷) — who are little known at home.

As has been the case with previous editions, most of the invitees have had some connection with the Taipei National University of the Arts (TNUA, 國立臺北藝術大學), where Ho is now dean of the School of Dance.

Tainan-born Shiau, a member of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, is the exception: She attended Purchase College, State University of New York, but she was named as one of Dance Magazine’s 25 to Watch last year, joining the ranks of Taiwanese notables such as Sheu Fang-yi (許芳宜), named in 2005, Chen Peng-yu (陳芃羽) in 2007 and Huang Yi (黃翊) in 2010.

Ying, a freelancer who has been working with emanuel gat dance in France among other European troupes, and Liu, a member of the Leipzig Ballet, are both TNUA alumni, while Liang, a soloist with the Seoul-based Universal Ballet, started at the university’s seven-year high-school-to-bachelor’s degree program, but left to pursue ballet studies in the US.

While Shiau and Liang have choreographed solos, Ying and Liu — who was also in last year’s New Choreographer Project — have brought two other dancers they met through their companies, Robert Bridger and Yan Leiva respectively,

Performance Notes Performance Notes WHAT: Meimage Dance New Choreographer Project WHEN: Tomorrow and Saturday at 7:30pm, Saturday and Sunday at 2:30pm WHERE: National Experimental Theater (國家實驗劇場), 21-1 Zhongshan S Rd, Taipei City (台北市中山南路21-1號) ADMISSION: Tickets are NT$800, available at NTCH box offices, online at www.artsticket.com and convenience store ticket kiosks. Only seats left are for Saturday’s matinee



Ying’s piece, Twoo, Liu’s Centurion and Liang’s Define focus on exploring the essence of life and of self, while Shiau was inspired by the #MeToo movement to explore contemporary women’s situations and gender issues for her piece, 108.

Given the four dancers’ busy schedules, Ho was not able to arrange a long residency period in Taipei for when they could all be together this summer, so they flew in and out of Taipei as their schedules allowed. That also made it difficult to do the usual news conferences and promotional interviews.

However, I was able to sit down with Liang while he was in town last month to find out more about his piece, and how a Taipei-born dancer became a leading member of a ballet company in South Korea.

Liang said he had always loved dancing, and his parents, who are both artists, had supported his interest even though they knew little about dance themselves.

However, it was not until his second year at TNUA high school that he realized how much he loved ballet and how much he wanted to make a career out in it. But his has not been an easy path, nor a straight-forward one.

“At 17, a friend and I decided to go to the Prix de Lausanne [an international competition for dancers aged 15 to 18 who are not yet professionals] — it was the only one we had heard of,” Liang said.

However, Lausanne was a shock, because it made him realize how far behind he was in terms of training compared to others his age, and how far he had to go if he wanted to dance professionally.