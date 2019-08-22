Dying matters

By Davina Tham / Staff reporter

Photographer Mandy Lin (林毓如) was on the job capturing newlywed bliss at a wedding when she found herself thinking about death.

“I suddenly wondered, if someone was willing to document a funeral in the same way and could present scenes as heartwarming as a wedding, whether it would give the family [of the deceased] even more beautiful memories,” Lin tells the Taipei Times.

Lin put the idea to work immediately. In the six years since, she estimates that she has photographed about 400 funerals, proving that demand for such an unconventional service does exist.

The afterlife represents a new vista for commercial photography in Taiwan. But with deep-seated taboos around death making it a constant object of fear and denial, Lin is increasingly finding herself in the role of an educator of how to die — and thereby live — well.

FACING MORTALITY

By the time she started photographing funerals, Lin had already spent eight years in the industry in a variety of roles, having obtained professional licenses to be an undertaker and mortuary make-up artist.

As a photographer, she aims to capture expressions, embraces and interactions that will remind the grieving family of their love for the departed and for each other.

“Sorrow actually fades with time. One day it will not be there anymore, but love will last forever,” she says. “When your sorrow has gone but you look back on these images with love, you will find that this person’s life has been documented in a way that is more complete.”

Lin is driven by the knowledge that an inability to look death in the eye can actually make grief more painful for the living.

One of Lin’s most memorable jobs took place in 2017, when she received a request from a former schoolmate to document the funeral of his younger brother.

Lin recalls a funeral that was full of regrets. The deceased had taken his life by ingesting pesticide. His death had taken place over a few days, as the poison spread slowly. The whole time, the deceased kept his suicide attempt from his family and doctors.

By the time he was admitted to a hospital and the reason for his condition was brought to light, doctors informed the family that it was too late to save him and advised them to mentally prepare for his death. They reacted by encouraging the dying man to keep fighting. He ended up passing away without exchanging farewells with his family and four young children.

It’s a cautionary tale that, with her schoolmate’s permission, Lin now brings to the schools and nursing programs that invite her to speak about cultivating healthy attitudes toward death. The message she imparts is to come to terms with mortality, and to understand grief as a by-product of meaningful relationships.

“People become sorrowful because we’re filled with deep emotions, fond memories and love toward [each other],” she says.

The stress on familial bonds in fact makes funerals surprisingly similar to weddings in function and even form — so much so that Lin is exploring the idea of mounting an exhibition juxtaposing her funeral and wedding photography.

“They seem so clashing, even antagonistic, but actually they are the same type of thing,” she says.

Lin cites the example of the portion in a wedding ceremony when the bride kneels before her parents to give her gratitude and say farewell (拜別). Her parents then cover her face with the veil and send her off to her newlywed home. The similarities to the closing of the casket, when family members gather around to say their last words to the departed, are uncanny.