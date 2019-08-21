Battling canine discrimination

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

When The PACK Sanctuary had two corgis dumped on them earlier this month, they were able to adopt them out in less than a week. For the remaining 300 or so mostly mixed-breed Taiwanese dogs at the shelter in New Taipei City’s Sanjhih District (三芝) though, the story isn’t so rosy.

With Taiwanese generally preferring to purchase smaller animals or trendy pooches such as red poodles, shibas and corgis, shelters around Taiwan are full of these mixed tugou (土狗), often black ones, as well as other less favorable breeds, that languish there year after year.

“We provide as much space and enrichment as we can, but with 300 dogs and so little resources, sadly the human-animal bond gets lost,” The Pack CEO Tim Gorski says. “Shelter life is not living; it’s existing.”

When Taiwan Animal Equality Association (台灣動物平權促進會, TAEA) published an illustrated e-book earlier this year on treating a dog like it’s one of the family, it elected to feature a white-footed black tugou named “Happy” (黑皮) as its protagonist.

“We specifically wanted to feature the color combination that’s the hardest to adopt out due to traditional superstitions,” TAEA CEO Lin Yi-shan (林憶珊) says. “We wanted to let our audience know that these mixed-breed Taiwanese dogs are also very adorable.”

THE TUGOU PROBLEM

Most mixed tugous trace their lineage back to the Taiwan Dog, or Formosan Mountain Dog, who were used by Aborigines as hunting companions. Lee Chao-chuan (李朝全), chairman of the Animal Protection Association of the Republic of China (中華民國保護動物協會), says that as Taiwan’s economy took off in the 1950s, people started importing large foreign canines such as golden retrievers and German shepherds.

This problem persists today, where people tend to buy whatever dog breed is popular at the moment without considering whether they can care for the dog or whether the dog is suited to Taiwan’s environment. Due to a lack of pet care and ownership awareness, people do not know how to handle or train their best friend and often end up abandoning it.

Over the years, these numerous abandoned or escaped dogs crossbred with the Taiwan Dog, leading to the proliferation of mixed breed tugous that are common today. In fact, it’s hard to find a purebred Taiwan Dog these days, Lee says.

Besides the stereotypical perception of them as dirty, disease-infested street animals, another reason they’re not popular is that they’re too large for the typical urban Taiwanese household and need a great deal of exercise and care.

“Taiwanese don’t like the color black, so black mixes are especially unfavorable,” Lee adds.

“Red is auspicious, for example, so people like red poodles. They are also less aggressive.”

Liu Su-fen (劉素芬), founder of Precious Dogs Association (寶貝狗協會) says that in fact, mixed-breed dogs are generally healthier than purebred dogs, many of whom have various congenital health problems.

“Every dog to me is a perfect dog,” Liu says. “But people still feel that only certain breeds are ‘good.’ This shows that Taiwan is still severely lacking in education about pet ownership and animal protection. Most people still treat them simply as animals instead of a family member.”

AMERICA BOUND

The PACK is trying new ways to reduce its shelter population to free up resources to educate the public about the importance of adopting rescue dogs.