Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

Double Square Gallery presents Fuse (影．暴．性), a video art exhibition that features diverse perspectives of the body. “Fuse” suggests a potential for ignition, a beginning point for discussions around issues concerning gender awareness, identity and power, popular culture and social violence. The show includes three artists and an artist group from Sweden, UK and Taiwan who share an interest in provocative use of image and sound. Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg are an artist duo who live and work in Berlin. They combine animation, sculpture and sound to create imaginative videos and installations about the desires of humans and animals. One Need Not be a House The Brain Has Corridors is a single channel digital film about the mistranslation between impulses and impressions. With a dose of dark comedy, the film rolls out some serious criticism about social doctrines, class hierarchies and the dominance of the human race.

■ Double Square Gallery (雙方藝廊)

■ Until Sept. 21

Ryoji Ikeda is a prominent Japanese visual and sound artist known for his live performances, installations, publications and recordings that explore concepts in music, mathematics, quantum mechanics, physics, philosophy and audiology. Ikeda, a self-taught artist, was exposed to a range of music at an early age. He experimented with ways to edit music, such as manipulating magnetic tape and sound frequencies, in search of fundamental questions about sound. While he spent several years in the 1990s committed to cross-disciplinary collaborations in theater and art, in 1995, Ikeda started focusing on creating minimalist electronic music that searched for the definition of sound. His latest solo exhibition, Ryoji Ikeda Solo Exhibition, is currently being shown at Taipei Fine Arts Museum (台北市立美術館). The show includes a selection of iconic works from the artist’s career that demonstrate the potential of data and code language to respond to metaphysics and spirituality.

■ Taipei Fine Arts Museum (台北市立美術館 TFAM)

■ Until Nov. 17

National Palace Museum (國立故宮博物院) opens a new show that sheds light on the museum’s document archives. Treasures from the National Palace Museum’s Collection of Qing Dynasty Historical Documents (院藏清代歷史文書珍品) features a selection of imperial decrees, official papers, memorandums, biographies, maps and illustrations that were once strictly confidential and closely guarded by the Qing imperial palace. These artifacts offer a glimpse into governmental operations, details of court life and other well-kept secrets about the emperor and his officials. The show includes a section that relates to the Qing’s rule over Taiwan. Official documents, maps and gazetteers show the court’s interest in the people, places, affairs and resources of Taiwan. Illustrations and Discourses on the Restoration of Official Buildings in the Prefecture of Taiwan is a colorful album depicting plans to repair architecture around the city proposed by Jiang Yuan-shu (蔣元樞), prefect of Taiwan during the 18th century.

■ ■ ■ National Palace Museum (國立故宮博物院)