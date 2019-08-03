Mango mayhem

By Davina Tham / Staff reporter

We’re in the thick of mango season, which lasts from May to September. In this fruit-mad nation, that means mangoes are now being deployed indiscriminately in a variety of food and drink.

The two most popular mango varietals are the stout red-skinned Irwin (愛文), brought to Taiwan from Florida in 1954, and the slim yellow-skinned jinhuang (金煌), a local cultivar developed in Kaohsiung in 1980. While the former boasts more bombastic mango flavor, the latter is prized for its fleshiness.

Another common sight is the petite green-skinned indigenous mango (土芒果) that, despite its name, was introduced to Taiwan in the 16th century. The time-honored way of eating it is to treat the whole fruit like a naturally-derived juice box — pierce the flesh with a thick straw and roll the fruit in your palms to release the nectar. Unripe specimens are also used to make pickled green mango slices.

As if to confirm their place in the hearts and minds of the people, this year mangoes also received the dubious distinction of becoming a target of fake news.

Last month, news outlets picked up on rumors spread via social media alleging that a man landed in hospital with abdominal swelling and nausea two days after eating mangoes that had developed black spots on their skins.

The Executive Yuan’s Council of Agriculture eventually clarified that black spots on the skin do not affect the flesh of the fruit, and do not pose a health risk if they are peeled or cut off before consumption.

Now that this mango mischief is past, these are some sweeter ways to enjoy the fruit before the end of summer.

DESSERT STOMACH

Mango pomelo sago (楊枝甘露) is a nostalgic Cantonese concoction of chilled sweet mango juice and flesh, rounded out by sour and slightly bitter pomelo, with tasteless but chewy sago pearls providing textural contrast.

Mango pomelo sago was invented in the 1980s in Hong Kong, where it’s available year-round at dim sum joints and cha chaan teng or Cantonese diners.

Unlike other confections in which mango is only passing through as a special guest, this one is designed around the fruit. That makes it well thought-out and balanced — take any of the trio of ingredients out and the dessert falls flat.

Here, it’s a summertime-only offering at Dessert Stomach, which specializes in Hong Kong-style sweets. A basic bowl starts at NT$135 and can be embellished with sweet beancurd, mango ice-cream and coconut milk jelly.

If that doesn’t convince you to have soup for dessert, fresh mango also does well on a bed of icy mango slush atop a classic Cantonese steamed milk pudding (NT$130).

■ Dessert Stomach (甜品胃); 13, Alley 32, Lane 216, Zhongxiao E Rd, Taipei City (台北市忠孝東路四段216巷32弄13號); open daily from 12:30pm to 10:30pm

CHEEVIT CHEEVA

Taiwan’s most famous mango shaved ice comes from the ubiquitous Ice Monster chain. But if you’re put off by the long queues or just want a change of pace, Korean bingsu by way of a Thai cafe is a refreshing alternative and one of the perks of globalization.

Seasonal mango shaved ice (NT$230) piles fresh mango cubes on an igloo of frozen milk flakes surrounding a core of more mango, with sticky rice and mango sauce on the side. These milk flakes melt on the tongue more like powdery snow than the icy shards of Taiwanese-style shaved ice.

Cheevit Cheeva’s shaved ice usually relies on a surprising filling to break the monotony — red velvet cake appears in its strawberry shaved ice. With mango, the instinct is that customers would probably just prefer more of the fruit while it’s at its peak. And while that may be true, this reviewer would not have turned down something a little more unpredictable.