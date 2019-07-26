Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

C&G Art Group consists of French and Taiwanese artists Chiu Chieh-sen (邱杰森) and Margot Guillemot. Focusing on digital technology, the team is interested in exploring patterns of cultural development and aims to digitally reconstruct urban landscapes using the memories of its inhabitants. Chiu’s cross-disciplinary background includes contemporary art, traditional craft and architectural history. Guillemot, on the hand, works specifically with digital technology and addresses in her work the relationship between reality and virtual reality, perception and cognition. I/O Landscape (開/關 地景), on view at VT Art Salon (非常廟藝文空間), presents Remake Landscape (風景再製), a new project in collaboration with the Industrial Technology Research Institute (工業技術研究院). The multimedia project examines the relationship between humans and landscapes in contemporary society. Working between the seen and the unseen, C&G Art Group offers original insights into urban environments as well as new body perceptions that bridge the gap between the digital and physical.

■ VT Art Salon (非常廟藝文空間), B1, 47 Yitong St, Taipei City (台北市伊通街47號B1), tel: (02) 2516-1060. Open Tuesdays to Thursdays from 1:30pm to 9pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 1:30pm to 10pm

■ Until Aug. 10

How Real Is Yesterday (昨日有多真實) is a solo exhibition by Taipei-based artist Kuo Yu-Ping (郭俞平) at TKG+ Projects. Kuo creates poetic narratives with video, installation, painting and performance that draw on the idea of collective consciousness in society, culture and politics. The gallery describes her work as “a personal identity project where the lack of identity raises titillating tension” and likens her show to a dream-like park where each art piece softly whispers. Kuo reflects on her childhood memories of home, which she associates with intense heat and unbearable melancholy. Double Reading (雙重閱讀) is a video that includes footage of ceremonial guards, which the artist associates with the notion of self-censorship. Delay and Pit (延遲與凹洞) is a single channel video installation that analyzes how structural changes in politics influence national developments in the course of modernization. The show also includes a piece of carpet that Kuo has been dismantling over the last three years, loosening the wool and transforming it into pom-poms.

■ TKG+ Projects, B1, 15, Ln 548, Ruiguang Rd, Taipei City (台北市瑞光路548巷15號B1), tel: (02) 2659-0798. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm

■ Until Sept. 8

Anxiety of Images (影像焦慮) is a selection of works from the collection of the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts (國立台灣美術館) about imaging technology, photography and the anxiety that results from a culture of gazing. The show begins with portraits and landscapes that suggest the ways in which photography has been impacted by new digital imaging technologies. This section addresses digitally enabled, creative acts that surpass the limitations of non-digital photography, including flexible modifications of time and space as well as new ways of reading and communicating with images. As the museum writes, the once significant belief “seeing is perceiving” is gradually being replaced with a curiosity for new ways of seeing. The exhibition’s second section tackles concerns about surveillance and governance in relation to image making. The issues of state monitoring are by no means a novel issue, writes the museum; however, technology is enabling such acts to become more subtle, undetectable and seemingly tolerable without the overtly intrusive presence of the camera lens.