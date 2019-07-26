Highways and Byways: Two back-country gems in Taitung

By Steven Crook / Contributing reporter

A single photo on a Chinese-language blog was enough to persuade me to go to Tuban (土?) in Taitung County’s Dajen Township (達仁鄉). The picture showed a footbridge over a river. The sky was blue, and the mountains in the background were covered by thick forest. No element by itself was remarkable, but together they made for an enthralling scene.

I was already planning to go to Taitung. Approaching that county from southwestern Taiwan is a scenic treat in its own right. Whether I travel by road or by rail, the moment of emerging from the mountains and catching sight of the Pacific is always a thrill.

There’s very little coastal plain between the village of Dajen, where the cross-mountain route Mandarin-speakers call the “southern loop” (南迴公路) descends almost to sea level, and the hot springs resort of Jhihben (知本). For much of the 51km between these two places, the road is squashed between the ocean and a steep hillside.

The “southern loop” is officially designated Highway 9, and it happens to be the longest route in Taiwan, covering 476km from the heart of Taipei to Pingtung County. In the southern part of Taitung, at the mouth of each river, the road passes through or, in the case of Jinlun (金崙), right over a small settlement.

In these places, motorists can stop for a bowl of noodles or a convenience-store coffee, then be on their way without giving a thought to the inland communities that exist further up these valleys. I know, because I’ve been that motorist. I’m now trying to fill the gaps in my knowledge, and color in a bit more of the map.

A motorcycle is the ideal vehicle for exploring this region — but if you’re a much stronger cyclist than I am, you might consider tackling the gradients on a bicycle. I rented a standard 125cc step-through scooter, zipped along Highway 9, then turned inland when I saw a sign for Longsi Railway Station (瀧溪火車站).

IF YOU GO GETTING THERE There’s no bus service to Taiban or Tuban. During the cool season, hiking or hitching from Longsi to either or even both of the villages is an option for dedicated walkers. There are six trains per day from Taitung, taking 46 to 57 minutes and costing NT$45 to NT$94 one-way, and also several buses. Scooters can be rented for NT$500 per day.



Failing to find anything of interest in the streets around the railway station, I made my way inland. Local Road 68 (東68) stays a safe height above the Dajhu River (大竹溪). Back when permits were needed to enter certain mountain areas, the police station at the intersection of Local Road 68 and Taiban Industry Road (台?產業道路) presumably controlled access to both Tuban and Taiban (台?). These days, nothing stops casual explorers from continuing along either road, and very soon I was parking outside Taiban Elementary School (which I later learned has a gymnastics program of national renown).

In the Paiwan Austronesian language, Taiban is known as Tjavanaq. The official population is 760 (99 percent of whom are Paiwan), but no doubt many of the working-age adults live elsewhere because jobs in this part of Taiwan are scarce. Murals throughout the village celebrate age-old traditions like hunting, and newer norms such as Christianity.

Just above Taiban, on a mini-plateau, there’s a slightly smaller community called Laliba (拉里吧). It’s part of the Taiban government unit, but separated by a creek, and served by it’s own churches.

As a local government division, Tuban (Tjuabal in Paiwan) extends all the way to Taitung’s border with Pingtung County. The populated part, 3.8km inland from the police station, occupies a patch of land that slopes down to the river. This settlement is one of the main venues of the Paiwan community’s quintennial Maljeveq Festival. The next celebration will be in 2023.