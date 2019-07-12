Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing Writer

Eslite Gallery (誠品畫廊) presents Stance (立), a mulit-generational show that features the work of Hsia Yan (夏陽), a founding member of Ton Fan Group (東方畫會), one of Taiwan’s first modernist artist collectives, and five young artists from Hong Kong, Taiwan and China. As a young man, Hsia served in the military and fled to Taiwan from China in 1949. He studied with Lee Chun-shan (李仲生), a prominent artist and professor known for his unique methods of teaching and an enduring passion for the avant-garde. Hsia moved to Paris in 1963, and developed an existential style of isolation and the absurd. His interest in photorealism is shared by young Taiwanese artist Lin Yen Wei (林彥瑋), who paints detailed close-ups of animal sculptures, caricatures that are influenced by the aesthetics of Disney cartoons.

■ Eslite Gallery (誠品畫廊), 5F, 11 Songgao Rd, Taipei City (台北市松高路11號5樓), tel: (02) 8789-3388. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm

■ Until Aug. 4

Cheng Ting-ting (鄭婷婷) works with film, photography and multimedia installations to convey her observations of various cultures. Over the years, Cheng has participated in many residencies around the world, creating works that address cultural phenomena and human behaviors. Her current solo exhibition, For our present story to go on, we must now go back in time (為了讓故事繼續進行，我們必須要回到過去), features two series that explore the histories of Taiwan, South Korea and Japan in the 1970’s. The artist is particularly interested in how people identify themselves with history. Progress and Harmony for Mankind (人類的進步與和諧) includes a film that incorporates historical photographs from Expo ’70, Japan’s first world fair, held in Osaka in the 1970’s, and dialogue from the manga series 20th Century Boys (20世紀少年). The back of the shrimp that cries (哭泣的蝦背) is a single-channel video produced during Cheng’s residency in Seoul last year. The work addresses the relationship between Taiwan and South Korea and postcolonial issues concerning gender, race and nationality.

■ Galerie Grand Siecle (新苑藝術), 17, Alley 51, Ln 12, Bade Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市八德路三段12巷51弄17號), tel: (02) 2578-5630. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 1pm to 6pm

■ Until Sept. 15

Currently on view at d/art Taipei is Creatures Born of Twilight (曙暮罔兩), a duo exhibition by Japanese graphic artist and game designer Yasushi Suzuki and Taiwanese illustrator and designer Blaze Wu (吳布雷茲). Over the past 20 years, Suzuki has produced an impressive oeuvre of work, running the gamut from game and character design, manga books and cover illustrations. He is responsible for designing the 2001 shooting game Ikaruga, which chronicles a man on a mission to liberate the world from a dictator who rules the globe. Marked by fine contours and realist treatment of figures and space, the artist’s unique, charismatic style includes a broad range of genres including folk tales and modern detective stories. Wu is also a veteran illustrator known for creating watercolor drawings for novel covers and games. One of Wu’s most recent works include the main visual design for Nintendo’s futuristic, rhythm game Cytus a, released early this year. The game has earned praise for its attractive animations and 400 options for song choice. This Saturday, Suzuki and Wu will hold a book signing and talk at the gallery. For more details please contact the venue.