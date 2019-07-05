Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

Synchronic Constellation — Le Moulin Poetry Society and its Time: A Cross-Boundary Exhibition (共時的星叢:「風車詩社」與跨界域藝術時代) is a retrospective of exchanges between modernist literature and art in the Western world and Asia at the beginning of the 20th century. In particular, the show casts a spotlight on Le Moulin Poetry Society (風車詩社), a group of surrealist-inspired Japanese and Taiwanese poets who were active in Taiwan in the 1930s. Working in the cultural climate of the Japanese colonial era, Le Moulin Poetry Society was a robust force in intellectual circles, whose members drew from their studies of Western culture while studying abroad in Japan. Although short-lived, the association was revived in the 1970s, which prompted a wave of discussions regarding Taiwanese pre-war art as well as art produced during World War II. The show includes original works, reproductions, documents and multimedia installations that integrate contemporary means of expression with the presentation of archival material. Curators Huang Ya-li (黃亞歷), Sun Sung-jung (孫松榮) and Kunio Iwaya describe Le Moulin Poetry Society as an important point in Taiwanese cultural production intricately connected to the cultural pulse of Europe, the US, Japan and Korea at the time.

■ National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts (國立台灣美術館), 2, Wuquan W Rd Sec 1, Taichung City (台中市五權西路一段2號), tel: (04) 2372-3552. Open Tuesdays to Fridays from 9am to 5pm, Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to 6pm

■ Until Sep. 15

The Expressive Significance of Brush and Ink: Selections from the History of Chinese Calligraphy (筆墨見真章 — 歷代書法選萃) at the National Palace Museum is an informative exhibition chronicling the development of Chinese calligraphy since antiquity. Whether as a tool for communication or an aesthetic practice, calligraphy has played a major part in Chinese culture. Oracle bone script found on artifacts from the 13th century BC — carved on animal bones as messages of divination — is the earliest form of Chinese writing. By the Shang Dynasty, a new style called the bronze script had developed for inscriptions on ritual objects; while by the Song Dynasty, the art of writing had matured into a creative practice performed by the literati. The show offers a range of artifacts from the museum collection, including many examples of writing from the Qing Dynasty and Republican period. Highlights include Calligraphy Model Books of the Imperial Summer Palace (清避暑山莊法帖二), a compilation of rubbings based on the writings of Emperor Kangxi (康熙). Kangxi, posthumously known as Shengzu (聖祖), was known for his passion for calligraphy, even establishing a special palace department devoted to making engravings and rubbings from imperial writings.

■ National Palace Museum (國立故宮博物院), 221, Zhishan Rd Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市至善路二段221號), tel: (02) 2881-2021. Open daily from 8:30am to 6:30pm; closes at 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays

■ Until Sep. 25

The Flesh Mass (肉禮拜) is a solo exhibition and visual feast of human flesh by the renowned Japanese illustrator Namio Harukawa — an Osaka-based artist who invented his pseudonym by combining the names of Japanese actress Masumi Harukawa and the female protagonist in a novel by Japanese writer Junichiro Tanizaki. His works depict erotic scenes of female supremacy that often feature men in bondage and in the service of voluptuous women. Harukawa published his first drawings at the age of 15 and continues his narrative of female empowerment today at the age of 72, having amassed a cult following over the years. The Incredible Femdom Art of Namio Harukawa is a new monograph with a generous compilation of works spanning his career. In one of the drawings, an almost-naked woman with leopard-print high heels stands beside a lean man half her height, as both read a manifesto about erotic adoration.