Restaurant Review: New nostalgia

By Davina Tham / Staff reporter

In case you needed any proof that Taipei’s food and beverage scene is alive and well, young and independent restaurateurs are continuing to strike out on their own with unconventional takes on local cuisine.

They may not have big backers, but from humble spaces and with concentrated menus, they are reenergizing the Taiwanese table with delicious, youthful irreverence.

CHU ZHA SNACK SHOP

The female duo behind this fry station has unusual pedigree, as street vendors go. Both were previously at Italian restaurant Popina, and that finesse and European influence are apparent — this is no ordinary Taiwanese popcorn chicken (鹹酥雞) stand.

Although “snack shop” (小食) is in the name, I had no trouble culling a full meal from the menu. Staples of the deep-fried genre are plentiful, including popcorn chicken (NT$55), chicken cartilage (NT$55) and skin (NT$30) and silver-stripe round herring (丁香魚, NT$60). Even daily servings of vegetables can be fulfilled with long beans (NT$30) and sweet chili peppers (NT$30).

Unlike many popcorn chicken stands, which tend to disappoint with stringy meat and gluey batter, Chu Zha’s version is succulent and achieves a crust just thin enough to carry the necessary crunch and chili powder. Another mark of thoughtful cooking is that the chicken is seasoned all the way through, rather than falling back on an external dusting of condiments.

And despite the exponential increase in quality, the quantity does not suffer too much — I count 11 pieces in a single order.

Non-meat ingredients are handled with just as much care. Handmade taro cake (NT$30) is smooth, chewy and perfumed with dried shrimp. Oyster mushrooms (NT$30) stay juicy within a crisp exterior. Sweet potato fries (NT$25) are paired with a sprinkling of sour plum powder to accentuate their natural sugars.

A portion of the menu is also dedicated to foods that have first been braised in lu (滷) gravy before being deep-fried — think pig’s trotters (NT$90), five-spice tofu (NT$25) and pig’s intestines stuffed with glutinous rice (NT$30).

Despite my plate being piled high with a mixture of deep-fried morsels, all topped with the same raw garlic, onion and chili powder, each ingredient is cooked perfectly and tastes distinct.

The above are just the basics, which are more than met at this point. But where the chefs’ skill and personality really come through is in the rotating chalkboard specials, which elevate the Taiwanese deep-fry to something quite special.

A fritter of beef mince laced with tuna (NT$90) is Chu Zha’s take on vitello tonnato, a traditional Piedmontese dish of thinly sliced veal and tuna sauce. This may not sound like an intuitive surf-and-turf combination, but it’s a classic for a reason. Briny tuna amplifies the savoriness of the beef, giving it a well-roundedness that eludes even some restaurant entrees.

Shredded duck meat and lotus root (NT$80) cooked in Angelica sinensis (當歸) achieves layered textures in a neat package, as toothsome as it is intriguing. But what every regular asks after are the deep-fried peppers filled with beef mince and Gouda cheese (NT$60), which have a tendency to sell out mid-week. Like a Taiwanese jalapeno popper, these are the perfect accompaniment to a chilled European or South American beer (NT$150).

For the dessert course, a fritter of handmade taro paste with dark chocolate filling (NT$30) is subtly sweet, but is also not as compelling as the savory options.