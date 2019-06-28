Highlight: Celebration Canada 2019

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The annual Canada Day bash in Taipei is prime time to get together with friends and enjoy live music, beer and good food — but organizers are also sending a message along with the revelry this year.

“Celebration Canada 2019” commemorates the country’s 152nd birthday tomorrow at Hakka Cultural Park. While Canadian Trade Office in Taipei (CTOT) Executive Director Jordan Reeves encourages people to have fun, he hopes to bring attention to LGBTQ rights, gender equality and media freedom.

“Canadians and Taiwanese have many shared values, and these are very important issues in both countries,” Reeves says.

He was very happy to see the first same-sex couples to tie the knot in Taipei last month on the day Taiwan became the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, and reminds people to show their support at the display booths presenting various local and Canadian campaigns on the aforementioned issues.

Live music will be happening all day, with Gold Seal and The Odyssey Band in the afternoon; while The Rockits, DJ Famous, About Time, Balkazar and Beaver Syrup will round out the evening, which will conclude with a fireworks display.

Canadian favorites of poutine, butter tart, nanaimo bar, blueberry pie and maple syrup biscuits will be available along with other snack foods and international dishes.

People are also reminded to buy tickets for the many raffle prizes, ranging from T-shirts and buffet coupons to airline tickets and hotel vouchers.

■ Tomorrow from 1pm to 9pm

■ Taipei Hakka Cultural Park (台北客家文化公園) 2, Dingzhou Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市汀州路三段2號)

■ On the Net: canchamtw.com/celebration-canada-2019