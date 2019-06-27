Life in the crucible

By Davina Tham / Staff reporter

Four years ago, doctors presented Leo Huang (黃博煒) with a life-or-death scenario: he could succumb to his injuries, or choose to amputate both legs and his right arm for a five percent chance of survival.

Huang, who suffered over 90 percent burns to his body in a dust explosion at the Formosa Fun Coast (八仙海岸) water park, chose amputation because of his desire to live and his sense of responsibility toward loved ones to treat his life preciously. Yet after his story appeared in the media, he was criticized by the public for making a selfish choice.

“Many people thought that once I became [an amputee], I would become a burden to my family, and I would rely on people for the rest of my life,” Huang, now 27, tells the Taipei Times.

On June 27, 2015, Huang was at a party at the water park in New Taipei City when colored cornstarch that organizers were spraying on the crowd erupted in flames. The blaze claimed 15 lives and injured 484 people.

Those lucky enough to survive the explosion have lifelong journeys of rehabilitation and reintegration ahead of them. But compared to other burn victims, survivors of the Formosa Fun Coast disaster bear a unique and additional burden — of social stigma and victim-blaming.

Survivors are treated “like they’ve committed a sin” because of the perception that they were idle youths intent on partying, says Lai Hsiu-wen (賴秀雯), social worker and director of a rehabilitation center run by the Sunshine Social Welfare Foundation for burn victims, which assisted 403 survivors of the blast.

“The public places a huge label on them. They think that anyway, since you like to play, you deserve [to get injured],” Lai elaborates.

This prejudice manifests in abusive comments online as well as in person. The stigma is so strong that during job interviews, some survivors avoid mentioning their connection to the Formosa Fun Coast disaster in order not to hurt their chances of getting hired.

Seizing a new lease on life, survivors must summon an iron will to overcome social barriers and adapt to their changed bodies.

A CYNICAL SOCIETY

Aside from accusations of feckless partying, the public has found other ways to vilify victims and their families.

In November 2017, the families of 10 people killed in the explosion filed for government compensation of NT$12 million (US$385,662) for each death.

The lawsuit followed a May 2016 report by the Control Yuan that criticized the Tourism Bureau, New Taipei City Government and National Property Administration for lapses in management of the water park prior to the disaster.

Victims and families have yet to receive any compensation from either Lu Chung-chi (呂忠吉) — the event organizer now serving a five-year prison sentence for negligence — or the state. But many detractors took the opportunity to accuse survivors of trying to enrich themselves from public coffers.

When Chen Po-an (陳柏安) was arrested for taking ketamine and fighting, media reports and online commenters fixated on his status as a survivor of the explosion, insinuating that people who go on to do bad things might as well be left to die.

“Our society is very strange, we use a single label of ‘Formosa Fun Coast’ to encompass all. So when one person does something wrong, then it’s, ‘Ah, it’s one of you,’” Lai says.

Each anniversary of the disaster tends to renew media attention toward survivors. Yet because of past abusive comments from the public, many now refuse interview requests.