Sand, sculptures and cycling

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

After setting curious world records such as “largest gathering of children born as a result of in-vitro fertilization” and “most pop-ups in a pop-up book,” Taiwan’s latest feat sounds rather tame.

But it was a world record after all, and it took quite the effort to train 310 people to simultaneously build sand sculptures on Saturday. The quality of the work matters, as only 284 were counted; but it was good enough for the Guinness World Records. It’s the nation’s first this year after creating the world’s largest cup of bubble milk tea in November last year, adding to its lengthy list of wacky accolades.

All that remained on Monday from the weekend’s record-breaker was a lonely field of neatly-ordered clumps of sand, providing an eerie contrast to the deliberately crafted ruins of Atlantis at the adjacent annual Fulong International Sand Sculpture Art Festival (福隆國際沙雕藝術季).

There’s two months left to check out this year’s creations, and it’s the season where any excuse to hit the beach is valid. For the active types, the area also has an excellent network of mostly-seaside bike trails that take visitors to a number of nearby attractions and idyllic fishing villages.

TOO MANY POSEIDONS

The sculptures look underwhelming when they appear on my left while walking across the bridge to Fulong Beach. They look like a tiny cluster of mud huts from above and afar that could be perused in five minutes.

Of course, that’s just an illusion. The exhibition grounds are more like a surreal mini-town, and I spend more than an hour wandering through its streets and alleys. Don’t forget to go around the sculptures and look behind them as there are details there not to be missed.

Exhibition notes: Fulong International Sand Sculpture Art Festival (福隆國際沙雕藝術季) Where: Fulong Beach (福隆海水浴場), 40 Fulong St, Gongliao Dist, New Taipei City (新北市貢寮區福隆街40號) When: Through Aug. 25, 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 9pm on weekends. Final entry 30 minutes before closing. Admission: NT$100 for adults On the Net: events.necoast-nsa.gov.tw/sandart19/index.aspx?l=2



While the exhibition has largely survived the elements, some pieces show obvious wear and tear, in some cases with entire chunks collapsed, which suits the main theme of “Finding Atlantis from a small town.”

And while the pieces are for the most part immensely detailed and impressive in craft and design, I couldn’t help but feel that much of the display takes the elements too literally. There are many opportunities to explore deeper themes that are connected to the fabled city, including power, corruption, rampant technological development as well as the fantastic mystique it’s had on the world even in the present day.

The pieces that spoke most to me were not the myriad intricate, stylized depictions of the Atlantis patron god Poseidon or other Greek figures, nor the ones that deal directly with the empire’s downfall, but those that carried a message and made me chuckle.

One of the sculptures to do so was The Evolution of Civilization, which showed a towering, muscular Atlantean warrior towering over an obese modern-day man lying on the sand with an arrow-through-heart tattoo carved into his belly.

It’s refreshing that sculptors took a light-hearted and subtle approach to the task — though in an exhibition calling itself “international,” organizers shouldn’t be lazy with English grammar:

“People nowadays have a relatively easy life,” writes one blurb, “so they can lay on the beach of Fulong and enjoy beautiful sunset.”

A few of the sculptures tackle marine conservation, and again light-heartedness works here. Instead of the sea turtle tangled in fishing nets covered with garbage, I was drawn to the polar bear with a diving mask and oxygen tank.