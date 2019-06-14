Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing Writer

Tina Keng Gallery (耿畫廊) presents Xiang Nai Er (香·奈·兒), a solo exhibition by Taiwanese artist Su Meng-hung (蘇孟鴻). Su creates paintings, silkscreen prints, installations and sculptures that often draw influences from Qing Dynasty paintings. The artist is particularly drawn to the popular genre of flowers and birds, a genre that reflects the aesthetic taste of the era’s aristocrats and literati. He takes these elements and transforms them into an original vocabulary of gaudy and grandiose icons, writes the gallery. Su’s present exhibition features a recent series of paintings that continue to explore similar visual themes while drawing inspiration from Coco Chanel’s collection of Chinese ebony screens. The screens consist of a collage of pearl shells in the shape of Chinese flowers and birds inlaid in antique lacquered ebony and placed against a resplendent landscape of ivory, jade, enamel, gold and silver. Chanel is known for taking these cultural symbols and incorporating them into elegant embroidered fabric patterns. Su is interested in Chanel’s appropriation of Chinese classics and the Western interpretation of China in mass culture.

■ Tina Keng Gallery (耿畫廊), 15, Ln 548, Ruiguang Rd, Taipei City (台北市瑞光路548巷15號), tel: (02) 2659-0798. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 7pm

■ Until July 7

Idas Losin is a New Taipei City-based artist of Truku and Atayal descent. She expresses her concerns and appreciation for her people, gender and environment through refined oil paintings characterized by fine brushwork, contrasting colors and flattened perspectives. She often integrates textile patterns and tattoos into portraiture and landscapes, thereby marking her images with the visual language of the Pacific. In 2013 Losin began a journey of island hopping across the Austronesian region in order to experience, study and learn from the diverse cultures that have developed from the same roots. She has traveled through Easter Island, Hawaii, Guam, New Zealand, Tahiti, Taiwan and Orchid Island. On every island, Losin would tattoo herself with indigenous patterns, as if piecing together a network of identities on her body. Her solo exhibition, Island Hopping, Fantasy and Milky Way (跳島 幻島 天河), currently on view at XUE XUE White Gallery (學學白色展覽空間), features 43 works created in the last 15 years. These works include island landscapes and images that record her observations of Pacific cultures, as well as express concerns of land justice and environmental issues. Her most recent works depict the conditions of human survival in today’s state of global warming.

■ XUE XUE White Gallery (學學白色展覽空間), 7F, 207, Tiding Boulevard Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市堤頂大道二段 207號7樓), tel: (02) 8751-6898 ext 321, Open daily from 11am to 5pm

■ Until July 28

The Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei (台北當代藝術館) presents Rooftop (天台), a solo show by Taipei-based Chu Chun-teng (朱駿騰). With a background in film studies, the artist produces installations and videos that respond to the dilemmas individuals face in modern society. Last year, Chu was invited to participate in an artist residency in Tengchong (騰衝), a city situated along the border of China and Burma, known for its rich natural resources and production of jade. The artist’s work examines the impact of the jade factories and shops and the cultural significance of the precious stone and its relation to the desires of the people. One of the most memorable encounters for Chu was the digging for jade on sites where old buildings have been torn down for urban renewal. Thousands of locals would dig holes at the newly leveled sites hoping to find jade buried from centuries ago — “as if all their future hopes relied on this never-ending action,” writes the artist in the exhibition preface.