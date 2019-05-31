Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing Writer

Future Memories I: Talking Drums Radio/Future Excavation 2.0 (未來回憶錄三部曲之一: 話鼓電台/未來出土2.0) is a joint presentation of two projects exploring the art of sound, currently on view at TheCube Project Space (立方計畫空間). Initiated by the gallery, Talking Drums Radio is a multi-faceted program that utilizes radio broadcasting and sound as creative media. According to the gallery, the title refers to Canadian media theorist Marshall McLuhan’s metaphor of the radio as a talking drum, with the capacity to re-tribalize humankind by building consensus among different individuals and groups. The social power of radio was suppressed during Taiwan’s martial law period, during which strict broadcasting regulations were put in place. Acknowledging this history, the project considers broadcasting as a technique that speaks to the relationship between humans and technology today. A recording studio was constructed for 20 invited artists to create experimental sound works for the project’s online radio station. Future Memories 2.0 is a sound installation by Berlin-based artist Shen Sen-sen (沈森森). In this piece, an artificial voice recites the Biblical story of Genesis while playing out futuristic scenarios involving humans and artificial consciousness.

■ To listen to the Talking Drums Radio online radio station, visit: www.talkingdrums.tw

■ TheCube Project Space (立方計畫空間), 2F, 13, Alley 1, Ln 136, Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段136巷1弄13號2樓), tel: (02) 2368-9418. Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 2pm to 8pm

■ Until June 23

In collaboration with Tokyo’s Mori Art Museum, Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts (高雄市立美術館) presents SUNSHOWER: Contemporary Art from Southeast Asia 1980s to Now (太陽雨: 1980年代至今的東南亞當代藝術), a seminal exhibition that offers a historical perspective of Southeast Asian art over the past 40 years. The show is three years in the making and showcases 47 artists from 10 countries, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Developments in art reflect the ethnic, political, economic, cultural and historical issues of the region, writes the museum in its exhibition preface. The title of the show refers to the phenomenon of rain falling while the sun is shining. This is often seen in Southeast Asia and poignantly describes the tumultuous history that the region has endured, says the museum. Periods of colonization, decolonization, military dictatorship, economic growth and recession have all contributed to the modern dynamics of Southeast Asia. The show explores a range of ideas such as passion, revolution, memory, identity and inheritance. A program of talks will be held concurrently with the exhibition.

■ Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts (高雄市立美術館), 80, Meishuguan Rd, Kaohsiung City (高雄市美術館路80號), tel: (07) 555-0331. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 9:30am to 5:30pm

■ Until Sep 1

Chang Yun-han (張允菡) is a Taipei-based multimedia artist who reflects upon the subtle details in her everyday environment and common experiences. Her recent work explores relationships between the individual and society and how these connections are created and navigated. Chang’s solo exhibition Rats Will be Rats (老鼠終究仍是老鼠) at Project Fulfill Art Space (就在藝術空間) focuses on the grand narrative of New York as “a stage for the world’s dreams” that has attracted large numbers of immigrants over the last century, writes the gallery. The exhibition includes illustrations and videos related to storytelling, magic and dreams. Have you ever dreamed of this place? is a series of illustrations Chang created during her residency in New York in 2017. Drawing on foreign-language newspapers collected in the city, the works are based on stills taken from the 1986 animated movie An American Tale.