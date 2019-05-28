Asia’s LGBT activists look to Taiwan

By Davina Tham / Staff reporter

In a tragicomic contrast of circumstances, while gay and lesbian couples planned their newly legal weddings last week, Hong Kong’s LGBT community woke up to news that the airport and subway authorities had banned an advertisement depicting a gay couple holding hands.

“Taiwan and Hong Kong have much in common,” says Raymond Chan (陳志全), the first openly gay lawmaker in the Hong Kong Legislative Council, citing the dominant Chinese ethnicity and “freedom of speech and the Internet.”

Yet social acceptance and legal recognition of same-sex partners have remained elusive.

In East and Southeast Asia, local activists view Taiwan’s achievement of marriage equality as a heartening and instructive development. That’s even as they are reminded of the distance that remains to claim such a reality for themselves.

AN INSPIRATION

In an op-ed for The Washington Post on May 20, Jennifer Lu (呂欣潔), chief coordinator of Marriage Equality Coalition Taiwan, drew attention to the far-reaching implications of Taiwan’s same-sex marriage legislation.

The legislation “sends an important message to the world: that the [LGBT] community is not intruding into Asian cultures, and [LGBT] rights can coexist peacefully with traditional Asian values,” she wrote.

Taiwan’s decision is a de facto refutation of a common refrain, used by many governments and people who oppose LGBT rights, that such rights contradict the values fundamental to Asian countries.

“In the past, many opponents of same-sex marriage used cultural differences as an excuse, saying that same-sex marriage is a Western product and unfit for Chinese society,” Chan says.

“Taiwan’s successful example makes this false reasoning collapse in and of itself,” he continues.

Last November, a motion raised by Chan urging the government to consider granting greater rights to same-sex couples was voted down 27 to 24 in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council.

Yet a study by the University of Hong Kong last July found that over 50 percent of respondents approved of same-sex marriage, with even more supporting the rights of same-sex partners in specific matters like hospital visitation, housing and inheritance.

It is unlikely that the government will proactively move to ensure marriage equality. Taiwan’s success can therefore be influential in rousing Hong Kong’s LGBT community to secure their rights through judicial review, Chan says.

With more Hong Kongers in same-sex relationships getting married overseas, Chan is also hopeful that they will return determined to secure equal recognition.

A legal challenge remains in the form of a case brought by gay civil servant Angus Leung (梁鎮罡) against his employer. Leung, who married his husband in New Zealand, has sued for the same spousal benefits that the government grants to heterosexual married couples.

OR A DISTRACTION?

To LGBT activists in Southeast Asia, Taiwan’s decision also “sends a ray of optimism” demonstrating that “structural changes can happen,” says Ryan Silvero, regional coordinator of the ASEAN Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression (SOGIE) Caucus.

But the picture is more complicated.

“One concern is that Taiwan’s success may distract us activists from the bigger human rights struggles we face,” Silvero says.

The diverse region has seen highs and lows in the span of just a few years.