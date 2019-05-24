Whole lot of shakin’ going on

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

There is an abundance of dance going on in and around Taipei this weekend, from the final weekend of Dance Forum Taipei’s (舞蹈空間) 30th anniversary program to a visit from the Bulareyaung Dance Company (BDC, 布拉瑞揚舞團), and performances by university dance departments and lots more in between.

Dance fans are going to be hard pressed to keep up, but the range of ticket prices mean multiple shows should not put too much of a dent in their wallets.

Due to space restrictions, instead of giving prices and addresses for each show, I will just include the www.artsticket.com.tw link.

At the National Experimental Theater, Lin I-fang’s (林怡芳) latest work, Skein Relations (微塵共感), opens tonight for a four-show run.

Lin, a Kaohsiung-born dancer based in Montpellier, France, is currently a National Theater Concert Hall artist-in-residence.

For Skein Relations, she recruited five Taiwanese male dancers with different specialties, ranging from contemporary dance to hip-hop to collaborate and explore connections and interdependence.

While tonight’s premiere is sold out, there are still seats left for the other shows at NT$700 each (www.artsticket.com.tw/CKSCC2005/Product/Product00/ProductsDetailsPage.aspx?ProductId=rotyiUrPteQze5LC6G3vL).

At the Taipei National University of the Arts (TNUA, 國立臺北藝術大學) Dance Theater in Guandu District (關渡), dance students opened their annual spring concert last night with the first of five shows. On the program are four new works: Australian guest professor Leigh Warren’s Noodle Dance, alumnus Tsai Hui-chen’s (蔡慧貞) Sisyphus life, I will celebrate by Germany-based alumnus Tien Tsai-wei (田采薇) and Jan Mollmer and Zhang Xiao-xiong’s (張曉雄) Yi Suo Yanyu (一蓑煙雨).

The tickets are priced at just NT$400 and there are still seats for left for each performance (www.artsticket.com.tw/CKSCC2005/Product/Product00/ProductsDetailsPage.aspx?ProductId=rotyiUrPteTkuTmpThabcdef1vg).

The University of Taipei’s department of sports performing arts is also giving its annual graduation show at the Taipei City Hall’s Family Theater, entitled Hey, I Want to get off here! (司機，我想下車！). Tickets for the four shows are also NT$400 (www.artsticket.com.tw/CKSCC2005/Product/Product00/ProductsDetailsPage.aspx?ProductId=rotyiUrPteRGrlaoX6wWtg).

A bit further away, BDC will perform Bulareyaung Pagarlava’s latest work #Yes or NO (#是否) at its home away from home, the Cloud Gate Theater (淡水雲門劇場) in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District (淡水). In the work, Bulareyaung explores the ubiquity of hashtags on social media and everyday life, even among Taiwan’s indigenous communities.

Tomorrow and Sunday’s matinees are sold out, but there are still tickets — from NT$400 to NT$1,000 — left for tonight and tomorrow night (www.artsticket.com.tw/CKSCC2005/Product/Product00/ProductsDetailsPage.aspx?ProductId=rotyiUrPteSxNFZnm7tlr).

There are just a few tickets left for tomorrow’s matinee of the “C” program of Dance Forum’s Jiang (?) series, which features works by current and former members of the troupe, including Cheng Yi-wen (鄭伊雯), Chiu Yu-hsuan (邱昱瑄) and Huang Yu-fen (黃于芬).

As with the first two weekends of Jiang, the show is a partially a trip down memory lane, as it is performed at the company’s studio off Tun Hwa N Road (www.artsticket.com.tw/CKSCC2005/Product/Product00/ProductsDetailsPage.aspx?ProductId=rotyiUrPteSU6dUfZfnWk).