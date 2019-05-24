Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing Writer

Sawangwongse Yawnghwe is a Netherlands-based artist from Myanmar. He is the grandson of Sao Shwe Thaik, the first president of Myanmar after the country gained independence from Britain in 1948. Yawnghwe grew up in Canada where his family had been driven into exile after a military coup in 1962. Through paintings and installations, the artist engages with his family history as well as the present and past history of his country. Yawnghwe Office in Exile / State Museum / Absoluter Gegenstoss / Absolute Recoil (良瑞流亡辦公室｜國家博物館：絕對反叛) is a solo exhibition and the title refers to a fictional office in exile and a state museum that “is impossible to exist even in today’s Burma,” writes TKG+ Projects in a press release. “Democratized on the surface, Burma’s political structure is still heavily influenced by military intervention.” The show explores the history of Shan exiles and the suppression of their history by the Burmese military forces. Yawnghwe works with photographs of his grandparents, father and uncle when they were involved in military and political organizations. The exhibition asks: “Is there truth in history? Do the historical facts that are taken for granted equal to reality, even truth?”

■ TKG+ Projects, B1, 15, Ln 548, Ruiguang Rd, Taipei City (台北市瑞光路548巷15號B1), tel: (02) 2659-0798. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm

■ Until July 7

The Taipei Fine Arts Museum (台北市立美術館) presents In the Sunshine of the Relaxed Majorities (在放鬆的多數的陽光中), a solo exhibition by Taiwanese artist James Ming-hsueh Lee (李明學). The title draws on the writings of French philosopher Jean Baudrillard, who discusses the meaning of visual symbols and experiences in relation to social values. Lee centers his practice on the idea of “relaxed-aesthetics,” which refers to a negation of method in his treatment of theory and practice. Through image and text, Lee examines paradoxical moments that encompass a mixture of conditions, including sadness and happiness, misunderstanding and understanding. Such moments are hard to describe through language and can be more aptly processed through visual metaphors, says the artist. Lee reinterprets familiar items in his everyday life, creating absurd and playful readings and misreadings that draw attention to the flexibility of definitions and the possibility of multiple meanings.

■ Taipei Fine Arts Museum (台北市立美術館 TFAM), 181, Zhongshan N Rd Sec 3, Taipei (台北市中山北路三段181號), tel: (02) 2595-7656. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 9:30am to 5:30pm and until 8:30pm on Saturdays

■ Until July 21

Currently on view at Mumu Gallery (木木藝術) is a solo exhibition by Japanese artist Yuya Suzuki. Suzuki participated in a Tainan’s Soulangh Artist Village residency program (蕭?國際藝術村) in 2017 and debuted his first show in Taiwan at Absolute Space for the Art (絕對空間) in the following year. Suzuki’s practice encompasses a range of mediums including drawing, video, sculpture and painting. His work explores cognitive strategies, ideas of simulation and abstraction of urban landscapes. In an essay dedicated to his work, curator Anca Mihulet writes about the artist’s almost compulsive way of reproducing reality; he creates abstract shapes based on observations of the city, which serve as signs of secrecy, truth and memory. New Excavation continues his exploration of the urban environment by reflecting on what he terms cracks in reality — objects and situations that deviate from their original function. While Suzuki has carries out his studies in many cities, he engagee with dimensions that speak to the universal.