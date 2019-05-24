Highways and Byways: A stroll down memory lane

By Steven Crook / Contributing reporter

What are we to make of a place name that can be read as “West Snail?” Sadly, there’s no evidence that the town to which this beguiling toponym belongs, Siluo (西螺) in Yunlin County (雲林縣), was once overrun by gastropods.

Instead, like many place names in Taiwan, it’s a result of the original inhabitants becoming dominated by outsiders who spoke a very different language, and the latter in turn being replaced by settlers speaking an entirely distinct set of languages. The Dutch East India Company discovered a Babuza indigenous settlement here, and recorded its name as Sorean. The Han migrants who began settling Taiwan’s west coast around the same time had at least two names for this place: Sailepo (the Fujianese pronunciation of 西螺堡) and Tsikleiong (即螺陽).

For much of the 20th century, Siluo prospered thanks to the production of soy sauce. The black stuff is a true evergreen product. Since at least the 12th century, Han people have spoken and written of soy sauce being one of “the seven necessities to begin each day.” The other six are rice, oil, salt, vinegar, tea, and wood for the stove. Even in the 21st century, you can find six of the seven in most Taiwanese kitchens.

I spent the first half of my life in countries where soy sauce isn’t an essential condiment, and even now, after 20-plus years in Taiwan, I don’t flavor food with soy sauce more than once a week. Four local soy-sauce companies are represented on Yanping Road Old Street (延平路老街), but the saucy side of Siluo doesn’t interest me half as much as the houses that were built by the town’s elite between World War I and World War II.

I’d read about these places online, and glimpsed a few on my one and only previous visit to the town. When I returned this spring, I was determined to take as much time — and walk as many steps — as I needed to thoroughly explore Yanping Road Old Street (延平路老街) and its surroundings.

GETTING THERE It’s just under 3km from the Siluo Exit on Freeway 1 to Yanping Road Old Street. The town center is served by several buses per day from Chiayi (嘉義), Yuanlin (員林) and Changhua (彰化). Some #1633 services between Taipei and Beigang (北港) make a stop near the freeway, but don’t go into the town center.



Arriving from the north, I stumbled across the first landmark before even reaching Yanping Road. The ruin that faces the corner of Jhongshi (中市路) and Siouwen (修文路) roads is known to locals as the Gao Family Western-Style Residence (高家洋樓).

Nothing’s left of the roof of this single-story building, which is probably around 90 years old. There are very serious cracks in the walls, but the ornate semi-circular portico is intact, as are the square gate posts on the edge of the property.

Once I reached Yanping Road, I turned east, passing Fusing Temple (福興宮). Crossing Gongjheng Road (公正路), and very soon came to one of the town’s most distinctive buildings.

Having three floors, what’s called Siluo Clocktower (西螺鐘樓) or Jin Yu-cheng Clocktower (金玉成鐘樓) at 76 Yanping Road is taller than many of the buildings that line the old street. On the left as you look up from the road, there’s a clock that’s a bit too small to be truly useful to passers-by. Its original function when built in 1935 was to advertise the owner’s watch business. On weekends and holidays, the building’s first floor is usually open to the public.

On the same side of the road, the three-story former dental clinic at number 66 is worth stopping for. The top-floor balcony is shaded by an asymmetrical concrete semi-curtain, while the wood-and-glass doors that provide access to it are triangular.

The East Market (東市場) is almost opposite. Rather than house butchers and vegetable vendors, it’s now a collection of tourist-focused shops.