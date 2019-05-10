Highlight: Our Island photography exhibition

By Davina Tham / Staff reporter

Our Island, a charity exhibition by the Taiwan Exchange Photograph Club (TEPC), opens tomorrow in Taipei.

The club, comprising 19 professional and amateur photographers, has organized the exhibition to raise funds for St Andrew Training Center for the Disabled in Fuli Township (富里), Hualien County.

“Even if some of us are foreigners, Taiwan is our island… which we call home” says TEPC founder Patrice Delmotte. The exhibition is their way to “honor and show appreciation for Taiwan’s amazing people and landscape.”

On Sunday, visitors can sit for a free portrait by one of TEPC’s photographers. Photography enthusiasts can also join TEPC photographers on a photography walk and shoot around Taipei on the theme of “Our Island.”

And if a work on display piques your interest, consider entering TEPC’s photography competition, which will award one print from the exhibition to the winner. Entry closes tomorrow.

Founded in 1980, St Andrew Training Center for the Disabled shelters disabled children and adults who are unable to care for themselves as well as the homeless and destitute.

The center is run by Father Yves Moal (劉一峰), a priest at Yuli Catholic Church and a 2015 recipient of the Presidential Culture Award for his humanitarian work. Moal became a Taiwanese citizen in 2017, more than 50 years after moving from France to Taiwan as a missionary.

To gain confidence and useful skills, Moal’s wards work at the shelter’s own recycling center, restore or remake used goods sold at a secondhand store on the premises and receive training in carpentry, sewing, baking and handicrafts.

All donations from the exhibition will be used to support the work at St Andrew Training Center for the Disabled.

■ Tomorrow to May 23; Mondays to Fridays, 10am to 8pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 10am to 6pm; at Jazz Image Gallery (爵士影像藝廊), 2F, 431, Bade Rd Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市八德路二段431號2樓)

■ For more information, visit: www.tepc.club