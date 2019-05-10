Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

Museum of Contemporary Art Taipei (台北當代藝術館) presents Living Sound — Expanding the Extramusical (超音樂 — 異聲驅動), a group exhibition that considers sound in relation to the social, cultural and political. Sound and speech are present in many aspects of life, writes curator Lai Yi-hsin (賴依欣), and shapes the intricate channels of communication between individuals, groups, societies and cultures. In her curatorial text, Lai lays out the exhibition in three parts. The first part explores how meanings are produced and reproduced through different phases of interaction between people and objects. Wang Hong-kai’s (王虹凱) Sweet Minor Keys (甜小調練習) is a long-term research-based project that probes the sonic space of Taiwan’s sugar industry between the Japanese colonial period and post World War II. The second part focuses on sounds from daily life that are re-contextualized in the museum space. Chiang Chung-lun’s (江忠倫) Nobody Band #MOCA Taipei is a collaborative project with the museum staff that reflects on their work experiences through documentation and performance. The final segment explores the potential of sound as a propeller of individual and collective social agency. Isaac Chong Wai’s (莊偉) One Sound of the Futures (位於未來的聲音) is a multi-channel video that documents a series of participatory performances in which over a hundred people speak simultaneously about their future.

■ Museum of Contemporary Art (台北當代藝術館, MOCA, Taipei), 39, Changan W Rd, Taipei City (台北市長安西路39號), tel: (02) 2559-6615. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 6pm

■ Until July 7

Chang Ting-tong (張碩尹) is a Taiwanese artist based in London who works across a variety of mediums, including installation, drawing, performance and video. Chang draws from science, biology and animatronics to explore the relationship between technology and society. His solo exhibition, Kosmos, presents an imaginative universe that takes its title from 19th Century German scholar Alexander von Humboldt’s famous treatise on nature and science. Humboldt proposed that all organic bodies are in some ways connected, an idea that “completely revolutionized the way we thought about ecosystems,” writes the museum in the exhibition preface. It is suggested that the show subscribes to Humboldt’s ideas and employs “similar methods to the scientists of the 19th century,” the preface continues. Through kinetic installations, film and drawings, the artist presents a network of historical research on a range of subjects including Asian tiger mosquitoes, Achaeans, automatons, tobacco cutworms and sturgeon. The show offers visitors an experience of conflicting dimensions in time and space, a fluid relationship between the analogue and the digital, the past and future and the cross-cultural. In the artist’s original cosmos, everything is at once “scientific, magical, antique and modern.”

■ Taipei Fine Arts Museum (台北市立美術館 TFAM), 181, Zhongshan N Rd Sec 3, Taipei (台北市中山北路三段181號), tel: (02) 2595-7656. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 9:30am to 5:30pm and until 8:30pm on Saturdays

■ Until July 21

Hsu Chia-wei (許家維) is a Taipei-based artist known for his visually captivating videos and installations that relate to omitted or forgotten histories of the Asian region. Working with images as a medium to ponder the past, the artist often bases his projects on research of a single place and weaves together many elements of the site through original narratives. His solo exhibition, Giant Panda, Deer, Malayan Tapir and East India Company, probes the history of the Dutch East India, its activities in Asia as well as the legacy of animal diplomacy throughout the Asian region. The panda, Malayan tapir and deer, three apparently unrelated species, have been “instrumental in shaping the relationship between Taiwan, China, Singapore, Cambodia and Japan,” writes the museum in a press release. The show investigates the politico-economic narratives between these countries and how the East India Company’s Asia trading networks forecast the future of globalization.