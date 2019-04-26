Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing Writer

The Taipei Fine Art Museum (TFAM, 臺北市立美術館) presents Nested (安棲), a solo exhibition by internationally renowned artist Tse Su-mei (謝素梅). This is the last stop of a touring exhibition that has also recently traveled through Luxembourg, Switzerland and China. Tse first rose to fame when she represented Luxembourg at the Venice Biennial. She is known for creating photography, sculpture and installations that examine time, identity, memory, music and language. Her work often connects different realms of knowledge, senses and experience. Born into a musical family and later becoming a professional cellist, music is a fundamental aspect of her work. The exhibition shows a selection of new works that Tse has produced during her recent residencies in Italy and Japan. The title of the show refers to one of Tse’s sculptures in which stone balls of various sizes and colors are embedded in limestone. The work references marble games and planetary networks. Stone Collection is a series of sculptures inspired by the Chinese literati tradition of collecting rocks, or “scholars rocks,” which are naturally occurring or shaped rocks which are traditionally appreciated by Chinese scholars.

■ Taipei Fine Arts Museum (台北市立美術館 TFAM), 181, Zhongshan N Rd Sec 3, Taipei (台北市中山北路三段181號), tel: (02) 2595-7656. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 9:30am to 5:30pm and until 8:30pm on Saturdays

■ Until July 14

David Shrigley is a Glasgow-based visual artist who masterfully combines poignant thought and playful humor in his drawings, sculptures photographs and prints. His style is refreshing and disarming, characterized by casual and cartoonish narratives that reflect on a range of social issues. For Shrigley, drawing is a natural process of recording and working through daily life experiences. “My work is fiction, it’s not autobiography, and the things I say, the voice of my work, isn’t necessarily my voice,” the artist said in an 2014 interview. “[Art] perhaps serves a cathartic purpose and it’s somehow a healthy thing for me to say what I say.” Active between the fields of art and design, Shrigley often translates his artwork into designs such as books, T-shirts and badges. Currently on view at Pon Ding is a selection of merchandise based on Shrigley’s signature work, Swan Things, a giant inflatable swan-like sculpture with an exaggerated neck. The swan form is loosely based on Really Good, a seven-meter high, giant thumbs-up sculpture that graced London’s Trafalgar Square in 2016. A selection of silkscreen prints and publications are also available at the show.

■ Pon Ding (朋丁), 3F, 6, Ln 53, Zhongshan N Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市中山北路一段53巷6號3樓), tel: (02) 2537-7281. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 8pm

■ Until May 4

The Taipei Literature Festival (台北文學季), held every Spring, is a rich program of book features, talks, exhibitions and film screenings that offer alternatives ways of experiencing the joy of reading. This year, the festival focuses on literary explorations of Taipei City that examine its history, culture and transformations over the years. Writers and scholars lead guided tours through different parts of the city, while special presentations of recommended books are available at every public library in Taipei. Hear Literature: Find Streetvoice in Taipei (耳朵帶路—臺北街道尋聲) is the festival’s special exhibition, which features moving image and sound-based artworks that reinterpret historical literary works. The show examines the idea of synesthesia — between writing, sound and image — to create imaginative and open narratives. Our City Our Song is a playlist of Mandarin, Taiwanese and Japanese songs compiled by local musicians and artists that evoke personal memories of Taipei. Contributors include popular lyricist Vincent Fang (方文山), critic Chen Te-cheng (陳德政) and indie musician Sandee Chen (陳珊妮). Hsu Yen-ting (許雁婷) assembles recorded samples and literary recitations through techniques of montage to reinterpret the soundscape of five areas around Taipei City to examine changes in the city’s sounds over time.