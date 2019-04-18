Book review: ‘Double Dads One Teen’

By Davina Tham / Staff reporter

“Who can stop us from celebrating?” That’s the axiom by which Lance and Stuart Chen-Hayes have lived, loved and parented as a gay couple for almost 20 years. Their journey is recounted with warmth and vigor in this new memoir.

Author Stuart Chen-Hayes is a professor of counselor education at Lehman College, City University of New York married to Taichung-born Lance Chen-Hayes (陳子良), a retired doctoral-level physical therapist. The couple are currently based in Pennsylvania, where their only child, Kalani Chen-Hayes (陳愷樂), is in high school.

Despite the Chen-Hayes’ academic pedigree and the book’s publication under the critical pedagogy series of New York-based DIO Press, the memoir uses a conversational tone and is filled with scenes and reflections from the couple’s own lives.

This makes the book not only a seamless, affable read — almost like chatting to the Chen-Hayes over coffee — but also an instructive example of how we can bear out abstract political and pedagogical convictions in lived experience.

Chapters are divided into milestones and periods in the Chen-Hayes’ lives, from the couple’s first date in Chicago in 1995 until the present.

The Chen-Hayes first confirmed their union with an exuberant commitment ceremony, which they call their “‘illegal’ wedding,” in July 1997. They augmented this with domestic partnerships and civil unions in the different US states where they lived over the years, until they were able to marry legally in New York in 2012.

The most moving arc in their story happens early on and revolves around the Chen-Hayes’ siblings and parents. Lance’s process of coming out in adulthood first to his siblings (in a 24-page letter) and then mother is told in Stuart’s words, but retains the emotional potency of baring the truest version of yourself to your loved ones.

Publication Notes Double Dads One Teen: A Queer Family’s Trailblazing Life in the USA and Taiwan By Stuart Chen-Hayes 206 pages DIO Press Softback and hardback / US



There’s a piercing resonance in the indirect way through which Lance’s parents ascertain the nature of their son’s relationship with Stuart, whom they first meet when the couple visit Taichung as “friends,” and later when Lance’s parents visit Chicago and stay at the couple’s home.

Real-life lines of dialogue immortalized in this portion of the book strike me as not being out of place in the screenplay for a film like The Wedding Banquet (喜宴), Ang Lee’s (李安) 1993 romantic comedy-cum-family drama about a mixed-race gay couple.

Stuart’s sister Alison, who volunteers to be the surrogate when the Chen-Hayes decide to have a child, also cuts a memorable figure. Descriptions of her and other members of the Chen-Hayes’ “families of origin and family of choice” — the latter describing friends, teachers, colleagues and other sources of community — bear witness to the saying that it takes a village to raise a child.

That child is Kalani, who blossoms in the second half of the book as a courageous, articulate and sensitive youth activist. This is where the Chen-Hayes’ critical pedagogy becomes most evident, as Stuart describes the pains that they take to ensure their child grows up fluent in their own unique mix of cultural, ethnic and racial heritage.

Key to this parenting philosophy is the use of rituals to maintain and strengthen the family. This is in no way a concession by the author that two gay fathers do not make a real family. Rather, it’s in keeping with the queer sensibility that we choose and create our families as much as we are born into them.