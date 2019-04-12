Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing writer

Double Square Gallery presents Inner Rhyme (心即韻), a solo exhibition by New York-based artist Jenny Chen (陳張莉). Chen has become known over the past three decades for creating luscious and vibrant abstract pictures that she considers portraits of the mind. “I don’t consciously seek to organize the composition of a painting; instead, I prefer to allow the working of paint to help determine the arrangement of forms,” says the artist. The gallery describes her new paintings as harmonious landscapes of color that possess a strong color palette of tangerine, yellow and green. Chen’s painting process is semi-automatic, allowing material to freely flow, collide and overlap while at the same time exercising a mature grasp of painting materials and aesthetics.

■ Double Square Gallery (雙方藝廊), 28, Lane 770, Beian Road, Taipei City (台北市北安路770巷28號), tel: (02) 8501-2138. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10:30am to 6:30pm

■ Until June 1

The Place Taipei, a new hotel located in the Nangang Software Park (南港軟體園區), teams up with the Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei to organize Taipei Everyday: A Traveler’s Perspective (旅人風景臺北日常), a group exhibition of site-specific works presented in various public spaces in the hotel. The hotel’s art program aims to provide visitors a chance to enjoy art during their stay and appreciate the culture of Taipei, writes The Place Taipei in a press release. The exhibition features local artists who work in a broad range of mediums, including writing, culinary art, multimedia installation and sound. Yu Shih-fu (盂施甫) creates kinetic installations using electronics, motors and metal parts. Go For a Ride (兜風) is an installation that is styled after the official brand image of Taiwan’s bike industry. The work utilizes wheels, bells and other devices to demonstrate the bike trails in Taipei as well as the city’s public bike sharing service YouBIke. Wu Tsan-cheng (吳燦政) focuses primarily in experimentations between sound and image. His sound installation Taiwan Sound Map Project (台灣聲音地圖計畫—臺北) is literally a database of sounds recorded throughout the nation. Users navigate the project using an online map that marks each recording at its geographical location.

■ The Place Taipei (南港老爺行旅), 221 Zhishan Rd Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市經貿二路196號), tel: (02) 7750-0588. Opens daily.

■ Begins tomorrow; until through Sept. 1

Christopher Tyler is a France-based English photographer who has, since the 1980s, traveled regularly to India, China and Iceland, where his wife is from. Tyler returns again and again to the same destinations, immersing himself in the local cultures, writes Mind Set Art Center, a Taipei gallery that is currently hosting his solo exhibition Steinholt (奇島). The title refers to a house off the northeastern coast of Iceland that the grandparents of his wife resided in for over 40 years. When Tyler and his wife revisited the house in 2010, he began a photographic study of it and the legacy of its inhabitants. “My itinerary retraces the movements of my wife’s forefathers, as they crisscrossed the region from farm to farm in search of work or a place to live,” writes the artist. “The aim of this project is to remember their endeavor and determination, and since the past always resurfaces on in one form or another, I see more clearly the woman with whom I have shared my life for over 30 years.”