Separating Taiwan from China

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Taiwan Studies scholar Dafydd Fell says that international academic interest in the country is in a golden age despite China’s increased efforts to marginalize it.

This “golden age” may not be much to speak of when compared to China or Japan studies, but as director of the growing Taiwan Studies Program at the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London, Fell has reason to celebrate. Last month, his Routledge Research on Taiwan Series reached its 10th anniversary, with nine out of 26 titles published over the past two years and a 27th book due in May.

“The fact that we are getting more and more book proposals and books published shows how healthy the Taiwan Studies field is,” Fell says, adding that as a subsidy-free commercial venture, academic quality is not enough as the books need to be profitable.

Meanwhile, courses on Taiwan at Fell’s University of London have gone from one in 2000 to eight today, while Taiwan-related conferences and publications have increased during that period.

Lee Chun-yi (李駿怡), director of the Taiwan Studies Program at the University of Nottingham and co-editor of the series’ A New Era in Democratic Taiwan, says the recent growth of the field is encouraging despite scholars still struggling to convince people that Taiwan is a worthwhile topic distinct from China.

“It’s overthrown my stereotype that Taiwan is not attractive. We always think we’re not good enough,” Lee says.

SELLING TAIWAN

During the Cold War before China was open to Western academic study, Hong Kong and Taiwan served as a window for scholars interested in China. But as China became accessible, interest in Taiwan dwindled. When Fell returned to the UK from Taiwan in 1999, “there were no Taiwan courses, Taiwan Centers or programs, no regular conferences nor book series.”

Marc Moskowitz, an anthropologist at the University of South Carolina and author of the series’ Popular Culture in Taiwan: Charismatic Modernity says that, aside from exceptions such as Fell, it’s still virtually impossible to survive just as a Taiwan Studies scholar.

For example, Moskowitz teaches a “Chinese-language popular culture” class despite his work being more focused on Taiwan. He doesn’t mind, however, because the broadened scope attracts more students, thus introducing Taiwan to a wider audience. Moskowitz also shows how a tiny nation like Taiwan is able to influence the popular culture of China.

“I think someone is more likely to take the class in the broader category, then often they fall in love with Taiwan,” he says. He adds that teaching a Taiwan-only class is becoming increasingly difficult as schools become more tuition-driven and focused on attracting larger classes.

While there may be fewer opportunities to work on Taiwan compared to when China was closed off, Moskowitz agrees on Fell’s “golden age” statement.

“The difference is that people studying Taiwan are truly interested in Taiwan for being Taiwan’s sake instead of using it as a window into China,” he says. “To that, we can see Taiwan Studies being in a golden age.”

On the other hand, growing interest in China due to its rapid rise in power has benefited Taiwan studies, Fell says.

“Many scholars who work on Taiwan have been able to get tenured jobs whereby most of their teaching is on China or East Asia while their research is mainly on Taiwan,” Fell says.