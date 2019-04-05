Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

Atemschaukel (呼吸鞦韆) is an exhibition by Liu Xia (劉霞) and Tsai Hai-ru (蔡海如). Both women share a family history of political persecution and reflect on their experiences with images, words and installations. Liu is a Beijing-born poet, artist and wife of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo (劉曉波). While her husband was serving an 11-year prison sentence, Liu Xia was placed under house arrest for nearly a decade. “Her life under constant surveillance [was] filled with fear, solitude, distress and helplessness,” reads the exhibition press release. The 26 photographs on display were taken by Liu Xia while her husband was in prison. The photographs are accompanied by poems that reveal the affection held between the couple. Tsai is a Taiwanese artist whose father served over two decades behind bars as a political prisoner during the White Terror. Her father was arrested for being involved in a underground political party and activities. Tsai’s Flower of Life (生命之花) is an multimedia installation consisting of a small nude painting seen from above; a poetic text inspired by women who lived through the White Terror era; and a group of potted golden pothos, a house plant also known as devil’s ivy that produces what is known as the “flower of life.”

■ Museum of Contemporary Art (台北當代藝術館, MOCA, Taipei), 39, Changan W Rd, Taipei City (台北市長安西路39號), tel: (02) 2559-6615. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 6pm

■ Until May 26

Traditional Chinese Medical Texts on Life (壽而康) features a selection of traditional medical texts, documents, paintings and artifacts, many of which were part of the Qing imperial collection, while others are Japanese editions later acquired by the museum. The manuscripts not only provide an interesting mix of ontological theories and interpretations, the writings also show how religious beliefs and cultural systems have contributed to medical developments in China, Japan and Korea. Exhibition highlights include Xiuxiang Fanzheng (繡像翻症), an illustrated manuscript that classifies diseases according to their resemblance to different animal types. According to traditional Chinese theory, illness is caused by excessive forces, disturbed emotions, over-indulging in sex or bad diet. The book offers relatable metaphors of various diagnostics as well as methods of healing. The Golden Light Sutra is a Buddhist classic translated during the Tang Dynasty by renowned Buddhist monk Xuanzang (玄奘). The text contains narratives about morality, governance and health.

■ National Palace Museum (國立故宮博物院), 221 Zhishan Rd Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市至善路二段221號), tel: (02) 2881-2021. Open daily from 8:30am to 6:30pm; closes at 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays

■ Begins tomorrow; until June 30

Luxuriant (扶疏) is a group exhibition of nine young Taiwanese artists. Lu Hao-yuan (呂浩元) is a painter who often works with figurative narratives. He presents in this exhibition a series of small works that record mundane memories of his daily life. Still lifes of his plants, pet myna and everyday objects are portrayed with a distinctly original style. Gao Ya-ting’s (高雅婷) landscape paintings show the complicated relationship between man and nature. Her work resembles the landscape (山水, shanshui or “mountain water”) tradition of ink painting while fluorescent textile patterns are interwoven into the painting surface. Huang Ke-wei’s (黃可維) dyptich uses flowing contours and layered colors that create rich visual dynamics.