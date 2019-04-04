Book review: Journey to safety

By Bradley Winterton / Contributing reporter

In an afterword to this intriguing novel set in Eastern Europe in the aftermath of World War II, the author quotes a historian as writing “Greater evil does not absolve lesser evil.”

This “lesser evil” refers to the mass expulsion of Germans, or German-speakers, from (mainly) Poland and Czechoslovakia in and around 1945 in order to create ethnically “pure” nations. The families of many of these Germans had been living in these previously racially-mixed areas for hundreds of years.

As Bertrand Russell wrote in The Times in October 1945: “In eastern Europe now mass deportations are being carried out by our allies on an unprecedented scale, and an apparently deliberate attempt is being made to exterminate many millions of Germans, not by gas, but by depriving them of their homes and of food, leaving them to die by slow and agonizing starvation.”

This “lesser evil” is in contrast to the “greater evil” of the extermination of millions of Jews, plus gypsies and homosexuals, in the Nazi death camps.

The author of Hannelore is Dan Auckland, a lecturer in World History, German, International Culture, and Cosmology at the CTBC International Academy in Tainan.

His novel isn’t exactly about these forced deportations. Instead, it features a German-speaking mother, Irmgard, and her six-year-old daughter, Hannelore, who undertake a journey, largely on foot, westwards to escape the advancing Soviet army. Hannelore’s father was a prisoner in France after serving in the German army.

The Soviet army was pursuing a policy of murdering any Germans, or German-speakers, they encountered. They were often drunk, and killed their victims in unimaginably brutal ways.

The journey is from close to the formerly German city of Breslau, now Wroclaw in southern Poland, to the city of Kaaden, now Kadan in the extreme east of the Czech Republic, where the fugitive pair have family. The distance from Wroclaw to Kadan is around 400km, but the two cover a good deal more than that due to their avoiding major roads and taking unpaved trails through the mountains to evade the advancing Russians.

The author has a special interest in this time and this region. The experiences of the child Hannelore are based on those of his mother, who was finally able to escape to England and settle in south Yorkshire. The photo on the book’s cover is of her at around the same age.

The political geography of the region is complicated by Germany having acquired the Sudetenland (frequently mention in this novel, and including Kadan) in the much-maligned Munich Agreement of 1938, and Germany losing 23.8 percent of its pre-Nazi territory at the end of World War II when its eastern border was re-defined along what was called the “Oder-Neisse Line.”

The novel’s chronology is tight. The pair are described as setting out westwards in January 1945. The formal “relocation” of Germans from Czechoslovakia took place from January to October 1946, though earlier “wild” expulsions had taken place from May to August 1945.

Moreover, Kadan’s population in the second half of the 19th century was over 90 percent German-speaking, with only 3 percent Czech plus a Jewish minority, its entire German population was expelled after the end of the war in the formal “ethnic cleansing” authorized by the victorious allies at the Potsdam Conference. This must have still lain in the future, as Kadan is depicted as containing a flourishing Germanic culture. But the pair’s safe haven there could not have lasted long.