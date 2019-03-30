Restaurant Review: Teotihuacan and Nala’s Mexican Food

By Han Cheung / Staff Reporter

Having lived in Taiwan since 2015, I’ve been somehow under the impression that Taipei is rather lacking in quality Mexican food. And that’s the cuisine that many American expats tell me they miss the most since burgers and pizza are readily available across the city. In addition to traditional Mexican fare, I’ve also had a serious hankering for the American-style Chipotle Mexican Grill’s “burrito bols” and salads — a staple food of my grad school days.

But apparently I just listened to the naysayers and didn’t look hard enough. Recently I discovered not just one, but two top-notch joints that satisfy my cravings for both Mexican food and its Americanized variety. Both have been around since 2016, which makes me want to kick myself for not trying earlier.

RICH AND ZESTY TRADITIONS

Teotihuacan is hidden in an alley behind the Taipei Municipal Library’s main branch, across the street from Daan Forest Park (大安森林公園). Named after the famous ancient city and pyramids near Mexico City, the restaurant serves traditional Mexican fare — without the spiciness, but the staff tells us they can turn up the heat per request. And it has vegan and vegetarian options too.

Classic and popular Mexican tunes are blaring from a speaker when we arrive, so choose your tables wisely depending on whether you want to talk to your companions. The small space has just a few tables, with the walls adorned with Mexican flags and knick-knacks.

The last time I was here I insisted on ordering the salad (NT$175) in a bid to stay healthy despite the waitress strongly recommending the nachos emperador (NT$275), so this time I give in without prompting. The nachos are loaded, coming with ground pork, pico de gallo (tomato salsa with onion and cilantro), beans, jalapeno and nacho cheese. The jalapenos are tangy but not very spicy, but they still provide a nice kick. The salsa is juicy and refreshing and the meat firm and flavorful, and all the different flavors and textures blend well. The chips were a bit salty, which was fine, but they could have been milder to let the toppings shine more. It was worth the order, although since the rest of the dishes are all pretty heavy, I’m probably sticking to the greens next time I visit.

Teotihuacan ADDRESS: 10, Ln 123, Jianguo S Rd Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市建國南路二段123巷10號) TELEPHONE: (02) 2708-1141 OPEN: Noon to 9pm daily AVERAGE MEAL: NT$200 to NT$400 DETAILS: Menu in English and Chinese, credit cards accepted ON THE NET: wixwebtw.wixsite.com/

teotihuacan Nala’s Mexican Food ADDRESS: 7-1, Roosevelt Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路一段7之1號) TELEPHONE: (02) 2351-6692 OPEN: 11:30am to 9:30pm daily AVERAGE MEAL: NT$150 to NT$200 DETAILS: Menu in English and Chinese, cash only ON THE NET: www.facebook.com/

NALASmex



All the following dishes have a mild kick to them provided by the restaurant’s homemade chili sauce, which is revealed to be reduced by half in spiciness to fit the Taiwanese palette. The chicken enchiladas (NT$400) were served on top of a tomato-based sauce with cheese, topped with sour cream, salsa and lettuce. This was the richest dish of the meal, with the zesty sauce, cream and cheese melting into each other, setting a flavorful backdrop for the enchiladas, which came with corn tortillas just crunchy enough with chicken that was pretty tender for breast meat.

Each serving of tamales (NT$150), which are basically a Mexican zongzi (粽子, glutinous rice wrapped dumplings in bamboo leaves), are just enough for one person, so order more if you have a large group. Instead of rice, a mashed corn dough, or masa, is used. It’s pleasantly not too mushy, and one can still make out the grainy texture while the aroma of the leaves come through. There’s a light layer of chili sauce on the tamale, and one can experiment with the accompanying beans, pico de gallo and sour cream to make each bite different.