Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing Writer

Akibo (李明章) is an artist, designer and art director who first gained recognition for creating iconic album cover designs for famous Taiwanese pop musicians including Bobby Chen (陳昇), Wubai (伍佰), Lo Ta-yu (羅大佑) and A-mei (張惠妹). As an artist, Akibo is known for creating robotic characters with a distinctly original style and playful personalities that engage in narratives of courage, adventure, friendship and love. These characters were initially created for his two sons as fictional companions, which are meant to inspire in them positive values. The ongoing project embodies the warmth of his fatherly love. In celebration of this year’s Children’s day, Hsinchu City Art Gallery (新竹市美術館) is hosting Akibo’s solo exhibition, Welcome Robots (機器人家族), which showcases 12 large-scale robotic sculptures, over 100 action figures and a selection of 3D models. The gallery space is equipped with augmented reality. There are also 30 original robotic designs on display, entries chosen from a children’s design competition held in February by the gallery.

■ Hsinchu City Art Gallery (新竹市美術館), 116, Jhongyang Rd, Hsinchu City (新竹市中央路116號), tel: (03) 531-9756. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 9am to 5pm

■ Until May 5

The annual Treasure Hill Light Festival will open tomorrow with an extensive program of events, including stand-up comedy, art actions, performances, talks, outdoor film screenings and a flea market. The film program is co-organized by Giloo, an online documentary streaming platform that showcases a broad range of non-fiction film. From noon to evening, Giloo will screen 4 films from the US, China and Japan in an abandoned air raid shelter. For full details, visit: www.artistvillage.org. The month-long festival A Land of Happiness (野景) is spread throughout the Treasure Hill Artist Village compound, and features 14 artworks that explore the relationship between modern life and nature. Legacy Lab International (人嶼) is a Taipei-based, multi-disciplinary studio that works between the boundaries of science and contemporary art. Nirvana (涅槃) demonstrates the group’s ongoing research and experimentation with various physical properties of media and materials. Olga Diego is a Spanish-born artist who creates large industrial objects and performances that reflect on the process of production. Her installation Jardin Automata is composed of a labyrinth of gigantic, plastic blow-up dolls powered with kinetic features. Inspired by the 15th century masterpiece Garden of Earthly Delights by Hieronymus Bosch, the work is a feast of visual excitement.

■ Treasure Hill Artist Village (寶藏巖國際藝術村), 2, Alley 14, Lane 230, Tingzhou Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市汀州路三段230巷14弄2號), tel: (02) 2364-5313. Opens Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 6pm

■ Tomorrow until May 5

Listening Machine (聆聽的機器) is a two-person exhibition by Taipei-based artists Chi Po-hao (紀柏豪) and Wang Chung-kun (王仲?). Last year, both Wang and Chi participated in artist residency programs abroad supported by the Taipei Artist Village; this exhibition is a culmination of their respective experiences through works that engage with sound and technology. Chi’s practice involves creating live electronic, electroacoustic compositions and installations inspired by observations of everyday life and living environments. He is particularly interested in designing music systems that allow him to create compositions that operate beyond the confines of traditional music making. Song of Distances (距離之歌) is an interactive project that encourages the participation of visitors to contribute to an on-site interactive Web page. The work examines broadband, wireless networks and mobile communications and how these networks can be used to generate art. Wang’s practice, on the other hand, focuses on creating mechanical sound instruments, interactive installations and cross-disciplinary performances. His recent project explores the potential of randomness and spontaneity in sound installation. Sound of Wind (風聽) is a kinetic sculpture inspired by sound in relation to air flow. The movement of visitors in the gallery space affect the work through subtle changes.