Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

Since 2013, the Cultural Bureau of the Tainan City Government has been organizing Next Art Tainan, an annual art competition that collaborates with local galleries and art fairs to promote exceptional young artists. This year, 10 pairs of emerging and established artists from Taiwan, the UK and Norway are selected to exhibit their works at the 2019 Next Art Tainan exhibition entitled Invisible Dimensions ([不]可見的維度). The show is spread across 10 galleries in Tainan. Show highlights include the works of Huang Yen-hsun (黃彥勳), a young artist who explores ideas of eternity through painting, installation and video art; Sutapa Biswas, a British Indian conceptual artist who creates drawings, paintings and films that address the human condition and collective histories; Kao Chun-hung (高俊宏), an established artist and filmmaker concerned with the relationship between space, politics and memory in the context of contemporary society; and Hung Yu-hao (洪譽豪), a Taipei-based new media artist whose works straddle virtual and physical representations of space.

■ Mumu Gallery (木木藝術), Da Xin Museum (大新美術館), Asir Art Museum (甘樂阿舍美術館), Der-Horng Art Gallery (德鴻畫廊), 182 Art Space (么八二空間), Absolute Space for the Arts (絕對空間), InArt Space (加力畫廊), Mizuiro Workshop (水色藝術工坊), Aglow Art Space (醉美空間) and Soka Art Center Tainan (台南索卡藝術中心). For complete venue details, please visit: next-art.tainan.gov.tw/

■ Until Dec. 14

Organized by Fubon Art Foundation, Taipei’s annual art festival Very Fun Park (粉樂町) is on view at four indoor and outdoor locations in Xinyi District (信義). This year’s theme of inter-relatedness refers to the myriad pathways, circuits and relationships that make up Taipei. The festival asks how art can intervene in a commercial district and provide alternative ways of engaging with one’s surroundings. The show includes eight artists from Taiwan and abroad. Jeppe Hein is a Danish artist who creates interactive sculptures, including a series of unique outdoor benches that explore the art of sitting. Visitors are encouraged to experiment with and rethink everyday behaviors. Artist Li Cheng-liang (李承亮) explores extraterrestrial narratives and new imaginings of the universe. His Time Travel Vehicle (時間旅行艙) resembles a portal out of a science fiction movie, flanked by circular windows and accompanied by an original soundtrack.

■ Taipei New Horizon (台北文創), Fubon A25 Building (富邦信義A25), Four Four South Village (四四南村), Breeze Xinyi (微風信義), Breeze Songgao (微風松高), Breeze Nanshan (微風南山), Eslite Xinyi Store (誠品書店信義店), Zhongxin Plaza (忠信廣場), Songshou Square (松壽廣場), Xinyi Plaza (信義廣場). For complete venue details, contact Fubon Art Foundation at tel: (02) 2754-6655

■ Until May 19

Beyond Imagination (象外之象) is a solo exhibition by Chinese artist Lu Bin (陸斌) at Soka Art Center Taipei. Lu has been pushing the boundaries of contemporary ceramics since the 1990s, reviving traditional aesthetic values by incorporating concepts from modern Western art. Over the last 30 years, the artist has created works reflecting on the essence of contemporary China. He experiments with a variety of materials, including zisha (紫砂) clay from Jiangsu Province that is best known for its use in teaware. This solo exhibition is a retrospective of works Lu created before 2000, including career milestones. The period from 1988 to 2000 marks the height of Lu’s career, during which the artist made abstract structures of bricks and wood, the two main materials used in traditional Chinese architecture. From 1988 to 1998, Lu also created Stone Age (石器時代) and Iron Age (鐵器時代), two series that emphasize the expressiveness of his chosen materials through hand-molded forms.