Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing Writer

Nunu Fine Art (路由藝術) presents Fare Well (道別之後), a solo exhibition by English artist Maya Hewitt. Hewitt is a prolific painter who creates figurative and landscape paintings influenced by her Filipino heritage as well as her interests in Japanese culture. Her work often embodies narratives of suspense, capturing strange events in moments of anticipation as they linger between the real and the fictional, the human and the artificial and the natural and the supernatural, writes the gallery. The show features a selection of recent paintings that continue Hewitt’s ongoing reflections on the existence of humans and the universe. Hewitt’s paintings often refer to real-life experiences, and in this show many of the works reference rituals related to life and death. New Borns depicts two women sitting across from each other playing with puppets and a collection of anatomical dolls. Stay with Me shows a scene of mourning next to a reclining body. These memories touch upon emotional experiences that speak to the relationship between the material and spiritual world.

Desire Obtain Cherish (D.O.C.), otherwise known as Jonathon Paul, is an American who began his career as a street artist in Los Angeles. He now works in street, pop and appropriation art to create multimedia projects that are satirically provocative. D.O.C’s third solo exhibition at Blurerider Art (藍騎士藝術空間), Off-Gassing From the Cloud (雲端世界如彩虹般迷幻), presents a new series of paintings and installations that examine our cloud technology-dependent lifestyle. The artist examines the psychological processes of consumerism and the nature of excessive Internet-based data streams.

As part of an exhibition series showcasing mid-career architects working around the world, Jut Art Museum (忠泰美術館) presents Human Nature (人間自然), a solo exhibition by award-winning Japanese architect Akihisa Hirata. Hirata worked in the prestigious architectural firm Toyo Ito & Associates before launching his own firm in 2005. The show presents 12 recent projects that demonstrate his unique vision. The idea of nature is openly discussed in the curatorial statement, which proposes many kinds of nature — including a “worldly” nature, a “synthetic” nature and a “genuine” nature. For Hirata, architecture is about systems of ecologies in which things are interrelated. Within each ecology, there is a continual process of change and interaction between natural and human-made elements. While designing, Hirata consciously takes on a macroscopic view of the world and considers humans just another species inhabiting the earth, thus transcending human subjectivity. The show invites visitors to consider the future of the planet in relation to human civilization.

Post-Digital Anthropocene (後數位人類紀) is a collaboration between the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts (國立台灣美術館) and the Madrid-based digital art festival MADATAC, and features 12 artists from Spain and Taiwan. The anthropocene is a geological term used to describe the current epoch of accelerating human impact on the natural environment. The show presents works that respond to today’s global crisis through various mediums, such as objects, images, hypertext and automated installations. According to curators Iury Lech and Chiu Chi-yung (邱誌勇), the exhibition showcases two significant trends of contemporary art: the rapidly evolving digital arts that progress with the advancement of technology and the kind of non-digital arts that reflect upon today’s issues of human survival. As a whole, artists today are steering away from representations and symbols and focusing more on process-oriented practices of generation, write the curators. The show offers an impression of the contemporary era through bodily and sensory experiences.