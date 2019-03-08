Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing Writer

Wang Te-yu (王德瑜) works with space to create situations that meditate on the relationship between subject and object, body sensory experiences and consciousness. Since 1990 Wang has been working with different fabrics to produce an ongoing series of spatial creations that encourage the viewer’s participation. Her solo exhibition, No. 98, at Project Fulfill Art Space (就在藝術空間) is a continuation of this series, which features a large installation of the same title. The work invites viewers to climb up a gentle slope and appreciate the gallery space from different heights. No. 98 is inspired by the artist’s stay at Scotland’s Glenfiddich Artists in Residency Program last year. “The surrounding woods, the thick soft grass… along the mountain ridge a row of wind turbines turn silently; I sit alone on the hillside opening my senses to the living force of nature,” writes the artist. While preparing for the creation of No. 98, Wang organized almost 3,000 photographs of the Scottish landscape. For Wang, each photo triggers memories of a site that can be only detected by bodily sensations, such as temperature, light and smells. The artist grew particularly interested in the photos that were similar to those taken by previous residency artists. The idea of roads that were previously taken manifest ideas of shared memories, a repetition of gestures and connections between people from different times.

■ Project Fulfill Art Space (就在藝術空間), 2, Alley 45, Ln 147, Xinyi Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市信義路三段147巷45弄2號), tel: (02) 2707-6942. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 1pm to 6pm

■ Until April 18

Liang Gallery (尊彩藝術中心) presents A Scene like Poetry (如詩的光景), a solo exhibition by award-winning Taiwanese artist Wu Chien-yi (吳芊頤). Wu creates two-dimensional Japanese (washi) paper collages as well as mixed-media installations that examine consumerist society. In the last couple years, Wu has been creating a series of collaged paintings inspired by Taiwan’s unique landscape. Window grill designs, cultural symbols, architectural patterns and commercial products are reassembled to create a sense of strangeness that allows the viewer to examine the familiar from a new perspective. These paintings provide insight into Taiwan’s history and culture by deconstructing its visual landscape, says the artist. Mirror III Ansu Hall is a robust landscape of luscious colors framed by a rigid diamond grill pattern. Mirror II Fengtian Temple is a more open composition of multi-color feathered birds and animals viewed through the perspective of two square grill frames. The animated creatures are loosely suggested by paper stripes that waver between assembly and disintegration.

■ Liang Gallery (尊彩藝術中心), 366, Ruiguang Rd, Taipei City (台北市瑞光路366號), tel: (02) 2797-1100. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 6pm

■ Until March 31

Lee Yen-hua (李燕華) maintains a cross-disciplinary practice that includes pictography, architecture, sociology, philosophy and aesthetics. Since 2006, Lee has been exploring the medium of the book — the way we read them, the very nature of books as an intellectual object and the textural structures it contains. As a collector of antique books, the artist responds to each volume in her collection with an original language comprised of visual symbols and images based on her own life experiences. These responses are notations of her journey through each book and contain the traces of memory and encounters as a reader. Lee’s solo exhibition, Searching for: Spiritual home series (找尋內心的家系列), at Galerie Grand Siecle (新苑藝術) is an extension of her book project, in which she seeks to discover new possibilities of experimenting between art, space and memory. Inspired by her family background and the environment in which she was raised, the exhibition features abstract silhouettes of people and place, connected by arrays of silk thread. The thread illustrates paths of illumination that symbolically shed light on the artist’s memories.