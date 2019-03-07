Book review: ‘Contested modernities’

By Bradley Winterton / Contributing reporter

David Der-wei Wang (王德威), the editor of this magisterial volume from Harvard University Press, was born in Taiwan and received his first degree from National Taiwan University. Now at Harvard University in the US, he is one of the world’s most eminent scholars in the field of Chinese studies.

In his introductory remarks Wang calls this book, A New Literary History of Modern China, a “highly unconventional product” that “may raise many eyebrows.” With 161 essays from 143 authors, it’s certainly gargantuan in scope. It covers its subject from the late 18th century to the current millennium, and is the fourth volume from Harvard to survey national literary histories in this manner, the volumes published so far covering France, Germany and the US.

The volume is drawn together by the belief that there is no single “modernity” in the field of Chinese literature, but a sometimes confusing mass of “contested modernities.” Hence, perhaps, the eyebrow-raising nature of the project, and also its length. But it’s a remarkable product, even by Harvard’s invariably high standards.

There is so much in this volume that we will only focus on the 10 items that concentrate on Taiwan. This is a high number for a book that aims to cover 200 years of all literature written in Chinese.

The essays are printed in the chronological order of their subject matter, and are given a precise date that points to its distinctive focus, and many have catchy titles in addition. “Revolution and love” is one, while “Red Prison Files” and “Revolution and Rhine Wine” are others. “Sherlock Holmes comes to China” is accompanied by similar titles on Munchausen and Uncle Tom’s Cabin.

Publication Notes A NEW LITERARY HISTORY OF MODERN CHINA Edited by David Der-wei Wang 989 pages Harvard University Press hardback: US



Of the essays on Taiwan, Lin Pei-yin’s (林姵吟) “Clinical Diagnosis for Taiwan” is about protests in 1921 against classical Chinese literary genres being imposed on a largely Taiwanese-speaking people, despite their being under Japanese rule at the time. This protest, the author says (with questionable veracity) is still valid in modern Taiwan where “any work that does not express distinct social concerns is likely to be marginalized,”

I was particularly interested to see an essay “On Memory and Trauma: From the 228 Incident to the White Terror” by Kang-I Sun Chang (孫康宜), because I’d previously thought that no mention of these events was permitted for several decades after their occurrence. The essay, however, isn’t about literature but a series of personal reminiscences — the author’s father was for a long time imprisoned in the hope he would betray the whereabouts of supposed leftists. She also identifies the way language was central to the terrible purges. At one point anyone who couldn’t speak Mandarin was shot on the spot, she relates.

Two other essays do consider literature on the same topic, however: “Chen Ying Zhen on the White Terror in Taiwan” by Liao Ping-hui (廖炳惠), and “Literary representation of the White Terror and Rupture in Mid-Twentieth-Century Taiwan” by Sung-Sheng Yvonne Chang (張誦聖).

The former is an account of the literary and personal career of the celebrated Marxist Chen Ying-zhen (陳映真), including his trilogy on the White Terror era. The latter is about the modernist Kuo Sung-fen (郭松棻), whose novella Moon Seal, set in the White Terror era, was published in the China Times newspaper in 1984.

Elsewhere, there’s an essay on Crystal Boys (孽子) by Kenneth Pai (白先勇). When this was issued in an English translation by the Gay Sunshine Press in California it was labeled as Asia’s first gay novel. But the author of this essay, John Weinstein, who has met Pai in the US where he now lives, prefers to see it as a Taiwanese novel with some gay characters.