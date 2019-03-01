Highways and Byways: Rough going

By Steven Crook / Contributing reporter

Few people would claim that Taiwan is an ideal destination for travelers who suffer from impaired mobility. Ramps have been added to every major museum and hundreds of temples, and spacious elevators retrofitted to most railway stations, but getting from A to B in an urban environment is sometimes akin to tackling an obstacle course. Pedestrians are forced to weave between vendors and parked motorcycles — annoying if you’re able-bodied, but nearly impossible if you’re confined to a wheelchair.

Taiwanese certified as physically or mentally disabled, and those who travel with them, are entitled to 50 percent discounts on most bus and train tickets. However, neither Taiwan High Speed Rail nor Taiwan Railway Administration extend such concessions to foreign visitors, or to foreign nationals who live and pay taxes here. Taiwan is not unique in doing this. Wheelchair-bound travelers buying train tickets in Japan have been dismayed to learn that obvious disability backed by documents from their home countries doesn’t entitle them to any discounts.

Nevertheless, physically-challenged travelers have succeeded in touring Taiwan and enjoying the experience. One of them is Jennifer Messner, an American who spent 10 days here in spring last year.

Messner, who by her own description “cannot walk a single step,” traveled with two able-bodied companions. “That made all the difference. I’m small enough that my friends could lift me in and out of taxis. But when we planned the trip, we didn’t find many wheelchair-friendly hotels. In one B&B, my friend had to put a plastic chair in the shower, help me into it, and then help me out after I’d washed,” she recalls.

ACCESSIBILITY

Facilities for the disabled have certainly improved in the past decade. A key reason for this is that, as Taiwan’s population ages and its citizens become more aware of the rights of the disabled, central and local government agencies have endeavored to make the places under their control more accessible.

They’re also trying to let the world know about such improvements. A bilingual leaflet produced by the Tourism Bureau’s East Coast National Scenic Area Administration (東部海岸國家風景區管理處) shows the location of every wheelchair ramp, barrier-free bathroom and accessible observation platform at the Amis Folk Center (阿美民俗中心), Taitung’s Jialulan (加路藍) and Shiauyeliou (小野柳). In English, Chinese and Japanese, the scenic area’s Web site outlines a day-long itinerary suitable for the physically challenged, as well as a two-day plan for “silver-haired tourists.”

According to the Taipei City Government Web site, 90 percent of the capital’s public buses will be low-floor vehicles by 2020. Tourists in wheelchairs can now explore parts of Yangmingshan National Park, the 1.7km-long Erzihping Trail (二子坪步道) being described as the park’s only barrier-free path. Yet the designers of at least one new facility made no effort to accommodate those who have a physical disability. The Web site of the Old Mountain Line Rail Bike (舊山線鐵道自行車), an attraction in Miaoli County’s Sanyi Township into which tens of millions of taxpayer dollars were reportedly poured, is succinct: “Differently-abled people are forbidden to take the ride.”

‘WHEELCHAIR-FRIENDLY TOURS’

Topology Travel is perhaps the only Taiwan-based tour company currently promoting “wheelchair-friendly tours” to international visitors. Since the company was established in 2011, it has guided more than 15 groups of disabled visitors around Taiwan.