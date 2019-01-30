Hog heaven in peril

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

On a good night, Lo Hung-hsien (駱鴻賢) used to make up to NT$60,000 by slaughtering over 300 pigs at the Taoyuan City Meat Market. He also raised about 700 animals on his farm to sell to slaughterhouses. He made a lot of money, but he wasn’t happy.

“The animals once saw me as their natural predator,” Lo says. “I needed money. Why else would I raise pigs? But now, I’ve gone from predator to guardian.”

Having been in the business since he was 16 years old, Lo gave up eating meat and abruptly ended his career about 10 years ago. He still owns pigs — 105 of them along with two dairy bulls, a handful of goats, a dog and a number of ducks, chickens and other birds — at his former farm that he’s converted into Pig Heaven (豬豬天堂), an animal sanctuary and petting zoo.

His family has been able to get by through selling vegetarian food and manure, but they’ve been hit recently by the government’s new feeding restrictions in response to the ongoing African swine fever crisis. They either have to switch to food pellets, which is expensive and less nutritious, Lo says, or spend NT$500,000 to bring their kitchen waste processing equipment up to government standards.

“If I can’t raise the funds, I’ll just let the government fine me,” Lo says. “I’m determined to see these animals to their end. What happens in the human world really has nothing to do with them. I’ll take care of it. All they should be doing is living well.”

PUTTING DOWN THE BUTCHER KNIFE

Lo is tossing feed at a herd of Taiwanese black pigs at one of the open-air corrals at Pig Heaven in rural Linkou District (林口), New Taipei City. On the other side, three more common tri-colored hogs are serenly waddling around, sharing food on the ground with several chickens and a dog. These three are the most outgoing “stars” of the farm that visitors interact with: Huei-huei (慧慧), Le-le (樂樂) and Beer (啤酒), who is the oldest resident at 17 years old.

Lo, a tanned 41-year-old with a dyed perm, stud earring and tattoos, trots over with a bottle of Paolyta B (保力達B), a type of alcoholic herbal remedy drink, in one hand and cigarette in the other.

“Look, the expression in their eyes are different from pigs who are raised to be slaughtered,” he says. It’s hard for the average person to tell the difference, but Lo is convinced that pigs know their fate.

“They no longer live in fear about whose turn is it to die when the human opens the door to the pen,” he says. “Instead, its ‘daddy or mommy’ giving them food or playing with them. My wife thinks this is very romantic, even though life isn’t always easy.”

Lo says that he used to think nothing about killing pigs, and scoffed at the idea of karma. But he says bad things started happening to his friends who killed pigs at the meat market, such as one who came down with cancer at the age of 27.

He remained unconvinced until a few years later when he and a friend were loading a pig onto a truck bound for the slaughterhouse. Instead of the usual screaming and struggling, this pig just calmly walked out of the pen onto the truck before shooting him a brief glance.

“We were shocked. This is not normal. It was like the pig was telling me that he was my friend. My buddy who was with me is a third-generation pig handler. And he was shocked too,” he says.

Lo says he has not harmed an animal since.