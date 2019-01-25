Highways and Byways: Tramping around central Taichung

By Steven Crook / Contributing reporter

Taichung’s recent growth spurt has made it Taiwan’s second most populous municipality. With 2.8 million residents, it has overtaken both Taipei and the southern harbor city of Kaohsiung. Only New Taipei City has a greater number of people.

Much of Taichung’s expansion in the 21st century can be attributed to the success of Central Taiwan Science Park (中部科學園區). Yet even before the central government had approved the park’s creation, the city’s center of gravity had shifted away from the railway station. The main city government building, the National Museum of Natural Science (國立自然科學博物館), the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts (國立台灣美術館) and the major department stores and hotels, all lie a few kilometers northwest of Taichung main train station.

Even though the neighborhoods nearest the station are visibly less prosperous than those around National Taichung Theater (臺中國家歌劇院), the old downtown contains more than enough to occupy history-inclined tourists for an entire day.

Taichung’s bus network isn’t as good as Taipei’s, and the first line of its MRT system isn’t expected to be operational before 2020. Visitors planning to cycle from one attraction to the next can locate bike-share stations via i.youbike.com.tw. However, because the total distance of the route outlined in this article is less than 5km, walking is a viable option.

OLD TAICHUNG WINERY And ALCOHOL PRODUCTION

Few day-trippers exit Taichung station via Fusing Road (復興路) to the south, but this is most direct way to the Cultural Heritage Park (文化部文化資產園區), a 5.6-hectare repurposed industrial site that will intrigue anyone interested in alcohol production.

Known until last summer as Taichung Cultural and Creative Industry Park (台中文資園區) and today known as Cultural Heritage Park (文化資產園區), the winery that operated here between 1916 and 1998 was founded by a Japanese businessman who’d arrived in Taiwan in 1895 wearing an Imperial Japanese Army uniform. Many locals still refer to the place as the Old Taichung Winery (台中舊酒廠).

IF YOU GO Getting there Thanks to the Puyuma Express train that links Taipei with southern Taiwan, from the capital it’s now possible to reach central Taichung in less than one hour and 40 minutes. From Taipei, the high-speed (HSR) train takes around 47 minutes to reach Taichung, but getting into the downtown means walking from the HSR station to Xinwuri Station (allow at least eight minutes), then waiting for a northbound local train. Xinwuri to Taichung main station takes 12 minutes.



In 1922, the colonial authorities took control of alcohol-production facilities here (the park’s official address is 362 Fusing Road Section 3, 復興路3段 362 號) and elsewhere in Taiwan. Overriding owners’ objections, the Japanese government decided that a state-run liquor monopoly would help fund infrastructure projects. The colonial government already had monopolies on camphor, opium, salt, and tobacco.

After World War II, the winery became part of the Taiwan Provincial Tobacco and Alcohol Marketing Bureau. The Japanese technicians and managers were replaced with Republic of China citizens, and the Shinto shrine in the center of the winery was demolished.

In the 1960s, in response to changing drinking habits, sake production ended. Shaoxing wine and other liquors made from rice were produced in large quantities. Unfortunately, as Taichung developed, the population close to the winery grew. People living nearby complained about air and water pollution, and in 1998 the old winery was replaced by a new facility in an industrial zone on the city’s southern outskirts.

The park’s 21 buildings are now managed by the Ministry of Culture. Several are used as exhibition or performance spaces, and some contain permanent bilingual displays about the alcohol-production processes that once went on here.