Don’t stand idly by

When a close friend took a romantic interest in her, a woman surnamed Chiang (江) imagined that he would make a caring boyfriend. It didn’t turn out like that. He threatened her with physical violence, sexually abused and harassed her, stalked her, took money from her and cut her off from family and friends.

Chiang didn’t get any support or empathy after she left that abusive relationship, either. All she got were questions about why she had put herself in a dangerous situation in the first place.

“It was a very isolating experience,” Chiang, who wanted to remain anonymous for her safety, tells the Taipei Times. “There is a great deal of social condemnation toward victims of sexual violence.”

When her harrowing experience ended, the thought that others might find themselves similarly isolated and vulnerable motivated Chiang, now a private tutor, to learn how to support other survivors.

On Sunday, she was among the participants at a workshop co-hosted by Women’s March Taiwan and Caritta Lin (林嘉萍). Lin is Taiwan’s first trainer certified in the Green Dot strategy, devised to prevent power-based violence by empowering bystanders to intervene.

FROM BYSTANDER TO UPSTANDER

Chiang’s abuser was masterful at psychological manipulation, lying to her about almost every aspect of his life, including his job, social circles and family background, while simultaneously abusing at least 20 other women in similar fashion.

It was a textbook case of power-based violence, which uses control, intimidation, manipulation and coercion to harm victims. In particular, gender-based violence feeds off the unequal power relationships between men and women, and disproportionately affects women.

As many as one-in-four women between the ages of 18 and 74 have suffered intimate partner violence in their lifetime, according to a 2016 survey by the Ministry of Health and Welfare. While many might imagine physical beatings, the most common form of abuse was emotional and psychological, at 21 percent of cases.

About 80 percent of cases seen by the Taipei Women’s Rescue Foundation (婦女救援基金會) involve female victims. Advocacy and research development manager Ansel Yu (游政韋) says that while there is general awareness of the severity of gender-based violence — in 2017, 118,586 cases of domestic violence and 11,069 cases of sexual assault were reported — most people do not know what they can do about it.

Most people are not victims or perpetrators of violence, but third-party bystanders. That role encompasses a wide range of actors, from the perpetrator’s closest confidante to the nearest passerby during an altercation. All of these actors can be allies to victims if they choose.

Despite already being tuned in to the discourse around violence prevention and bodily autonomy, Chiang felt she had let herself down by not becoming the “ideal” victim in the throes of victim-blaming during and shortly after her abuse.

“Because of fear and ignorance, I was completely paralyzed,” she says, and did not put up a fight against her partner during abusive episodes. In those moments, a friend’s interruption or questioning of her partner’s behavior would have strengthened her.

In addition to taking preventive action before any abuse occurs, Yu says that bystanders are also an important source of support for victims.