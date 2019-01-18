Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing Writer

The first edition of Taipei Dangdai (台北當代) debuts today at the Nangang Exhibition Hall. Organized by former team of Art HK, the predecessor of Art Basel in Hong Kong, the fair hopes to build on Taipei’s well-established art scene and establish itself as an important occasion for the international art market within the Asian region. Ninety gallery exhibitors will participate, including many big name dealers, including Hauser & Wirth, Lisson Gallery, Kukje Gallery, Arario Gallery and Gagosian. “I eagerly anticipate ... the fair will be a game-changer for Taiwan,” says Taipei-based collector Leslie Sun (孫怡). A strong presentation of Taiwanese dealers will be present as well, including Lin & Lin Gallery (大未來林舍畫廊), Project Fulfill Art Space (就在藝術空間), Tina Keng Gallery (耿畫廊) and Mind Set Art Center (安卓藝術), among others. Lin & Lin Gallery will be showing the works of prominent Taiwanese artist Chen Chieh-jen (陳界仁) and Beijing-based Liu Wei (劉煒). Mind Set Art Center will feature the paintings of Rao Fu (傅饒) and Tang Jo-hung (黨若洪), two artists who engage in a dialogue between the traditional and contemporary. The fair has also curated a special section of works under the price of US$8,000, including works by rising young stars as well as photographs and prints by more established names.

■ Nangang Exhibition Hall (南港展覽館), 1, Jingmao 2nd Rd, Taipei City (台北市金茂二路1號), tel: (02) 7729-9256. Open Friday from 12pm to 8pm, Saturday from 12pm to 7pm and Sunday from 12pm to 5pm. Admission: NT$400

■ Until Sunday

Ink Now Art Expo (水墨現場) is a new art fair that will grace the Expo Dome of Taipei Expo Park this weekend with a promising presentation of ink-based art. Founded by Hong Kong entrepreneur Calvin Hui (許劍龍), the show will present 30 galleries active in Asia, including Hanart TZ Gallery (漢雅軒), 3812 Gallery and YEWN (淵) from Hong Kong, SHIBUNKAKU from Kyoto, Amy Li Gallery (艾米李畫廊) from Beijing and Xu Gallery (言午畫廊) from Shanghai, Da Xiang Art Space (大象藝術空間館) and Chini Gallery (采泥畫廊) from Taiwan, among others. SHIBUNKAKU will be showing works by Japanese calligrapher Yuichi Inoue and video artist Yang Yong-liang (楊泳梁). Hanart TZ Gallery will present a solo exhibition of the late literati painter Yeh Shih-chiang (葉世強). Hui says the fair is also committed to facilitating the growth of Ink Art from a more holistic point of view by collaborating closely with art specialists, academics, curators and gallerists. In conjunction with the fair, Ink Now has also launch its online platform, an online gallery and journal dedicated to the promotion of ink art.

■ Taipei Expo Park Expo Dome (台北花博公園爭艷館), 1, Yumen St, Taipei (台北市玉門街1號), tel: (02) 2596-3812. Open Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 7pm and Monday from 11am to 6pm. Admission: NT$350

■ Until Monday

Caves Art Center is currently showing The Effulgent Tiller of Hope (絢櫱之冀), a solo show by Taiwanese painter Lin Li-ling (林麗玲). In the 1980s, Lin studied under the prominent artist and writer Chiang Hsun (蔣勳) at Tunghai University, before moving abroad to France to further her studies. Lin is known for her explorations of the figurative and floral through imaginative portraits and still life compositions. Her oil paintings and drawings express her reflections on the human condition, particularly ideas of sexuality, love and desire. The exhibition features a selection of recent works that offer insights into her recent creative developments. “In life, there is the negative and the positive. What I strive to do in art is to transform the negative, not into the positive, but into something else in art,” Lin says.