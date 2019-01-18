Highways and Byways: The town of mansions and ruins

By Steven Crook / Contributing reporter

Taiwan’s Hakka minority is associated with the hillier parts of the northwest and certain inland districts in the south. Being a pancake-flat coastal township, Jiadong Township (佳冬) in Pingtung County is therefore an outlier.

It’s also a backwater. Few of those driving or riding down to Kenting National Park (墾丁國家公園) use Highway 17, the road that passes through the oldest and most interesting part of Jiadong. The township’s population has been shrinking for some time. As of late last year, the number of residents was about 19,000, 6 percent fewer than in mid-2014.

Another demographic change has been more gradual. Once resoundingly Hakka, nowadays nearly half of Jiadong’s inhabitants are non-Hakka. Some of the speakers of Hoklo (more commonly known as Taiwanese) who’ve relocated to Jiadong in recent years have done so to run fish farms. Between the railway line and coast, a distance of about 1.8km, aquaculture dominates the landscape.

Jiadong has more than its fair share of classical buildings, the grandest of which stands at the intersection of Goujhu Road (溝渚路) and Cinan Road (啟南路). The Hsiao Family Residence (蕭家古厝) is a 51-room complex that was built in stages from the 1860s to the beginning of the 20th century.

The Jiadong Hsiao clan are descended from Hsiao Ta-mei (蕭達梅) a Hakka man who migrated to Taiwan from what was then called Mei County (梅縣) in China’s Guangdong Province, but which is now part of Meizhou City (梅州市). Hsiao Ta-mei lived and prospered in Tainan. One of his grandsons, Hsiao Kuang-ming (蕭光明, 1841-1911), relocated to Jiadong to expand the family’s rice-milling and cloth-dyeing businesses.

When the Imperial Japanese Army landed in Taiwan to enforce the island’s cession to Tokyo by the Qing Empire, Hsiao Kuang-ming was appointed deputy commander of an anti-Japanese Hakka volunteer force. They marched toward Takao (modern-day Kaohsiung), but were unable to cross a river. Returning to Jiadong, they dug in and waited.

IF YOU GO GETTING THERE Rail travel to Chiatung usually involves changing trains in Chaojhou (潮州), so you may prefer to take a #9117 bus from Kaohsiung.



Japanese forces arrived on Oct. 11, 1895, and the shooting began. Hsiao’s second son was killed and his third son wounded before Taiwanese resistance collapsed. Fleeing with two of his grandchildren, Hsiao Kuang-ming made his way to Guangdong.

Hsiao stayed in China until 1899, when he negotiated a return to Taiwan. The Japanese colonial government appointed him to a minor local-government position, and he supervised further expansion of the residence. Craftsmen were brought in from Fujian Province, and much of the wood used was imported from other parts of China.

The residence is typical of Chinese architecture, but the south-facing facade — one of the few features you can properly appreciate if you don’t pay for admission (NT$50 for adults, NT$30 for children) — is an anomaly. During the reign of Japanese Emperor Taisho (1912-1926), after the original entrance was wrecked by a typhoon, the clan’s leaders decided to show they were keeping up with the times by having it rebuilt in the ornate baroque-influenced manner then popular. If you’ve visited Dasi Old Street (大溪老街) in Taoyuan, you’ll recognize the style.

Opening hours are 9am to midday and 2pm to 5pm, Tuesday to Sunday, but because the clan members who staff the entrance and show visitors around sometimes take time off, it’s a good idea to get a Chinese-speaker to call ahead (tel: 0932-200-024) if you plan to visit on a weekday.