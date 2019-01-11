Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing Writer

Zhan Wang (展望) is a prominent Chinese artist who creates visually captivating stainless steel sculptures and installations. Zhan is known for his metal recasts of gongshi (供石, scholar rocks), which have reflective surfaces that playfully mirror their surroundings. By reinterpreting traditional motifs with industrial material, he encourages viewers to take a different look at contemporary society and culture. Another significant body of work are his Urban Landscape (都市山水) installations, which consist of vast arrangements of domestic metal cookware laid out to resemble cityscapes. Zhan’s current solo exhibition, The Invisible (隱), features a selection of 20 works from different periods of his career, offering insights into his vast range of experiments and creative pursuits. The show includes one of Zhan’s earliest works, Mao Suit (中山裝軀殼), which consists of mannequins dressed in Mao uniforms. The show also features a new series of work entitled Forms in Flux (隱形), which involve the study of fluid dynamics with the use of 3D printing and algorithms. To create this series, forms are generated virtually before being materialized by machine. “The result is a fluid form of his granulated, morphed self,” writes the gallery in a press release.

■ Eslite Gallery (誠品畫廊), 5F, 11 Songgao Rd, Taipei City (台北市松高路11號5樓), tel: (02) 8789-3388. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm

■ Until Feb. 17

Presently on view at Nunu Fine Art is Northern Irish artist Rodney Dickson’s solo exhibition, The Paintings (畫作). The Brooklyn-based artist has worked with a variety of mediums, including installation, video, collage and performance. He finds painting to be the most challenging, “an intermediary of self-recording and self-reflection” that involves “condens[ing] time on canvas,” writes the gallery. For Dickson, painting is a natural process of renewal and decline in which he continuously adds and subtracts from thickly caked surfaces. His earlier works are characterized by bold brushstrokes that express “a kind of closed violence,” says the gallery, suggesting a tone of interrogation. In these paintings, “[the artist] does not allow anyone to dodge from [a kind of] strong and direct questioning.” By contrast, some of his later works are more spacious and flowing with light, as represented by the application of white paint and more open compositions. In 2015, Dickson participated in an artist residency in Taipei, where he created three-dimensional works inspired by the illumination of the city. The show features works from different periods of his career, as well as new paintings just completed this year.

■ Nunu Fine Art (路由藝術), 5, Ln 67, Jinshan S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市金山南路一段67巷5號), tel: (02) 3322-6207. Open Wednesdays to Sundays from noon to 7pm

■ Until Feb. 24

The Children’s Art Education Center of the Taipei Fine Arts Museum presents Not About Resemblance (無關像不像), a fun-filled show that seeks to demonstrate fundamental concepts of abstract art. Compared to more representational forms, abstraction focuses on materiality and formal explorations such as color, composition and creative behavior with no premeditation. The show features the work of three Taiwanese artists and includes recreations of their studio spaces as well as presentations of their works. Tsong Pu (莊普) is a renowned Taipei-based painter who creates meticulous grid paintings that create layered fields of poetic texture. The show encourages viewers to mimic the artist’s techniques by creating paintings with the use of square stamps. Hu Kun-jung (胡坤榮) is another representative abstract painter known for arrangements of color fields. The museum compares his painting process to balancing a seesaw, weighing proportions and relationships to achieve a sense of harmony. Emily Shih-chi Yang (楊世芝) is a prolific ink painter who employs painting and collage techniques to create bold and expressive landscapes that toe the line between representation and abstraction.