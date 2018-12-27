Actors take on ‘White Rabbit, Red Rabbit’

By Jerome Keating / Contributing reporter

Have you ever wondered what a play would be like without a director and without rehearsals? Come see Nassim Soleimanpour’s White Rabbit, Red Rabbit, a one-person show that has been performed around the world since 2010, and premiers in Taiwan on Saturday.

In the iconoclastic tradition of Luigi Pirandello’s Six Characters in Search of an Author, White Rabbit might be dubbed “actor in search of a director” for in this one-person play, the actor sees the script for the first time and performs it before a live audience with no assistance from a director or stage notes.

What is the plot? No one will tell. That is part of its charm and allure. The actor must perform the script, relying solely on instincts and training.

This play, co-produced by Infinity Key and Red Room, had been on The LAB Space founder Brook Hall’s bucket list and he agreed to return from Vienna as one of the actors performing it. He says, it’s the “best way to say thanks and goodbye.”

Seating is limited. For those who wish to see all eight performances, special “Golden Rabbit” passes are available for NT$1,500. Tickets are selling fast.

Admission for individual performances is free, (donations are accepted) but attendees have to queue up behind Golden Rabbits for what may be standing room only.