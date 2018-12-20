Visionary tunnel or over-hyped hole?

By Andrew Gumbel / The Guardian, HAWTHORNE, California

Elon Musk enthused that this was no ordinary tunnel opening, but something epic and “incredibly profound.” Skeptics wondered whether it was just a hyped-up coming-out party for a hole in the ground.

In the end, the first public viewing of Musk’s latest visionary project — an underground “loop” track that promises to revolutionize transport in the 21st-century city — turned out to be a grand mixture of imaginative futurism and showbiz razzamatazz, not to mention a showcase for a novel tunnel-boring technology that may be the most significant development of all.

Whether the technology succeeds in increasing the speed of tunnel construction fifteen-fold, as Musk said he hoped it would, or heralds the beginning of a vast underground network of transport channels beneath our cityscapes, is anybody’s guess.

Musk, for one, didn’t sound completely sure.

“We’re obviously in the early stages here,” he told reporters. “This is a prototype. We’re figuring things out. What’s really important is that there is a path, finally, finally, finally, to alleviating traffic congestion in cities. If what we’re saying is true, and we think it is, there is finally a solution.”

NEW TECHNOLOGY

The test tunnel, a 1.1-mile (1.8km) underground track that runs near the headquarters of Musk’s SpaceX company in an unlovely corner of south Los Angeles, was built with relatively conventional tunnel-boring technology for about US$10 million. But Musk’s underground construction arm, known as the Boring Company, has already envisioned a second and third-generation technology that would simultaneously dig the hole, move the dirt out, and automatically install the reinforced concrete tunnel walls.

The idea is that, one day, cities will have so many underground layers of tunnel networks that a driver of an autonomous electric car could join the loop at any point and be whisked at speeds of up to 150 miles (240km) per hour to a destination programmed in advance. Musk said a station could be just a glorified parking spot with an elevator to take the driver down into the system, or something grander with double-helix spiral ramps.

Musk was vague about the timeline and vaguer still about the costs. True to his wayward reputation, he suggested at one point that anyone could copy the technology he was developing free of charge because all he cared about was alleviating traffic congestion. At another point he fantasized about building “infinite real estate underground” on Mars.

“I hope we’re one day building tunnels on Mars,” he said. “That would be a glorious day.”

Back on planet Earth, a small army of black-clad Boring Company employees were on hand to escort journalists and a crowd of VIP guests down into an area known as the Pit, hop into a Tesla X fitted with special tracking wheels that attached to the sides of the track, and make the test run into the narrow, all-white tunnel.

The ride was bumpy — according to Musk, they’ve had problems with their paving machine — and the vehicles went no faster than 40 or 50 miles (65km or 80km) per hour. Some participants likened it to an amusement-park ride, others to an airport shuttle, or one of those TV hospital dramas where a patient under the knife undergoes the beginnings of the journey to the Great Beyond.

SHORT DRIVE

Just a couple of minutes into the ride, the tunnel lit up with an eerie green glow to indicate the terminus, and an elevator carried each car up into a residential back alley. It took at least twice as long to make the drive back through traffic, past the Hawthorne municipal airport and the SpaceX building, lined with more white tubing where the company experiments with ultra-high-speed transport technologies.