Highlight: Sentimental hometown memories

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

The Hsinchu-based Lei Dance Theater (艸雨田舞蹈劇場) will be in Taipei this weekend with its latest production, its seventh, Impressions of Our Hometown (竹鄉印象—四幕景), which premiered on Nov. 9 at the Hsinchu City Performing Arts Center, followed by shows at the Hsinchu County Experimental Lab the following weekend.

The company was formed in 2016 by Alison Liu (劉羽恩), although it began life as the Hsin-Lei Dance Company, founded four years earlier by her mother, Wang Yu-ying (王玉英), a well-known dance professor. She has said that she wants the troupe to bridge the gap between dance education and dance creation.

Liu, who earned her MA in dance education from Taipei National University of the Arts, serves as executive director and producer, but leaves the choreography to others.

Inspired by Hsinchu, which celebrated its 300th birthday this year, Liu wanted the company to do a production that reflected her hometown’s history, cultural background and ethnic diversity.

Inspiration for the four-part Impressions of Our Hometown was drawn from Hakka culture, Taiwanese history, tea farms and Taiwanese and Chinese literature.

Two of the dances were choreographed by Lan Ying-ying (楊琳琳), the company’s artistic director, one is by guest choreographer Lu Yi-chuan (盧怡全) and the fourth by resident choreographers Alisha Chou (周璦萱) and Aska Huang (黃政諺).

Music was provided by frequent company collaborator Gabby Tsai (蔡旭峰) and performed by the Hsinchu Wind Orchestra, with costumes by Hu Do-do (胡哲誠).

The show runs about 85 minutes, with an intermission.

■ National Experimental Theater (國家戲劇院實驗劇場), 21-1 Zhongshan S Rd, Taipei City (台北市中正區中山南路21-1號) tomorrow at 2:30pm and 7:30pm, Sunday at 2:30pm

■ Tickets are NT$600, available at NTCH box offices, Eslite ticket desks, online at www.artsticket.com.tw and at convenience store ticket kiosks

■ Additional performance on Jan. 19 at 7:30pm at the National Taichung Theater (台中國家歌劇院) 101, Huilai Rd Sec 2, Taichung City (台中市惠來路二段101號). Tickets are NT$300 to NT$800 (if purchased before Dec. 31 there is a 25 percent discount)