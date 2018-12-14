Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

Chinese artist Hang Chunhui (杭春暉) creates paintings that blur the boundaries between painting and sculpture. Trained in Western abstract painting and Eastern ink painting, Hang’s earlier works showed interest in combining ink-and-brush techniques with Baroque art concerns such as religious symbolism, manipulation of light and techniques of perspective and illusion. In the last five years, Hang has moved on from issues of representation to explore ideas of visual duality between representation and abstraction. His solo exhibition, Intertextuality (齊物), at Asia Art Center features four new series of paintings that address the relationship between material and form, and matter and space. The title of the show riffs off of Chuang Tzu’s (莊子) On Leveling All Things (齊物論), where truth is described as “a construct of contradicting perspectives,” writes the gallery, “everything may be either positive or negative, decided by the beholder.” Message Obscured by Form is a series of paintings that show hyper-realistic representations of books. The minimalist manner in which these books are stylized make them appear as books in one instant and abstract geometric forms in another. These two readings reveal a duality of reality and illusion that can be observed when exercising different ways of seeing.

■ Asia Art Center II (亞洲藝術中心二館), 93, Lequn 2nd Rd, Taipei City (台北市樂群二路93號), tel: (02) 8502-7939. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 6:30pm

■ Until Jan. 27

Universitas: A special exhibition of the University Museum Association of Kyoto (京都好博學!) opens tomorrow at The Museum of National University of Education. Established in 2011, The University Museum Association of Kyoto is an alliance among 14 college museums formed to “collaboratively explore Kyoto’s cultural history and context,” reads the exhibition’s press release. To this end, the show features more than 200 cultural and natural objects that were originally used as educational tools and teaching aids in classrooms and field trips. The show is organized into three parts: The “Hall of Knowledge,” “Life in Kyoto” and “Exotic Exploration,” themes contextualized by academic surveys, cultural studies and historical artifacts of Kyoto and beyond. Exhibition highlights include early 20th century botanical sketches, a clay model of silkworm anatomy, a miniature electric car from the Showa period and a wall chart that demonstrates the history of Japanese helmet design. The show offers a rare glimpse into the Japanese educational system and the cultural heritage of Kyoto.

■ Museum of National University of Education (北師美術館), 134 Heping E Rd Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市和平東路二段134號), tel: (02) 2732-4084. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 5pm

■ Until Feb. 24

Lin & Lin Gallery presents After the Financial Crisis and Automated Production (金融風暴與自動化生產之後), a solo exhibition by prominent artist Chen Chieh-jen (陳界仁). Chen is known for creating video installations that critically reflect on Taiwan’s modern and contemporary history. His works often engage with visions of society and reflections on collective memory. The show addresses the global state of corporate control over society, especially in the context of financial technologies that have a stranglehold on the “perceptions, desire and thinking of individuals [and systems],” writes the gallery. The show posits the question: “Is there a way for people to get out from under this situation?” Chen presents three recent works that reflect on this issue. In these works, the artist references the “Middle Way,” a philosophical principle associated with the Madhyamaka School of Buddhism. The Middle Way claims a dialectical approach to concepts of self-existence and emptiness and speaks of a state of “neither arising nor ceasing, neither permanence nor nullification, neither identity nor difference, neither coming nor going.” Taking the Middle Way as a departure point, “Chen hopes to establish a new worldview and value system, and find ways for people to respond to our current modes of thinking and the societal frameworks in which we live.