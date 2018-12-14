Highways and Byways: The two faces of Hamasen

By Steven Crook / Contributing reporter

I had a free morning in Kaohsiung, so I decided to see a bit more of Hamasen (哈瑪星) in the southernmost part of the city’s Gushan District (鼓山區). This neighborhood is often bypassed by tourists eager to visit the nearby Former British Consulate.

The toponym Hamasen derives from the Japanese pronunciation of two Chinese characters meaning “coast railway” (濱線). When the Tainan-Kaohsiung railroad began operations in 1900, Kaohsiung’s principal station was located beside what’s now Gushan 1st Road (鼓山一路), 3.5km southwest of the current Kaohsiung Main Railway Station.

No trains have stopped at the old “coast railway” station, now part of Hamasen Railway Cultural Park (哈瑪星鐵道文化園區), for more than a decade. Inside the station building, you’ll find some quaint fixtures and fittings. Outside, vintage locomotives are on display near the original platforms. The rest of the park used to be a marshaling yard. Now thoroughly beautified, it attracts families who fly kites and picnic in the late afternoon sun.

When I walked out of Exit 2 of Sihzihwan Metro Station (西子灣站) at the end of Kaohsiung’s Orange Line, I headed in the opposite direction, however, into the heart of what was once south Taiwan’s most prosperous commercial district. Businesses near the station rent out bicycles and e-scooters, but the distances aren’t great, and parts of Hamasen are inaccessible to two-wheelers.

HAMASEN’S ARCHITECTURE

My first target was the four-story Hamasen Trader Building (哈瑪星貿易商大樓; open 10am to 5pm Tuesday to Sunday; free admission), on the corner of Linhai 3rd Road (臨海三路) and Jiesing 2nd Street (捷興二街). Built in the 1930s as a 23-room hotel, this handsome concrete structure was used after World War II as temporary housing for soldiers arriving from China. After the final tenant went bankrupt in 2014, the authorities stepped in to prevent its demolition.

The building was opened to the public in September. The lower three floors are given over to displays about the building and the neighborhood, and some of the photos are striking. The top floor, where books about Kaohsiung are sold, is a venue for seminars. There’s no ceiling, so visitors can see the timber framework that holds up the roof. The wood looks new because it is; every beam was replaced during a recent renovation.

Next, I walked to 18 Linhai 2nd Road. No sign or information board explains the history of the redbrick building there, but by searching online I discovered it was once Kaohsiung Police Bureau (高雄警察署). Completed sometime before 1920 as a local government office, detention cells and a fire station were added when it was converted into a police station. After World War II, it was sold off to a trading business, which explains why it isn’t open to the public.

Further west on Linhai 2nd Road, at the intersection with Gubo Street (鼓波街), I stopped at the Memorial Park for Hotel All In One Historic Building (四海之家歷史建築紀念公園; open 24 hours). This marks the spot where Hotel All in One (四海之家), a hostel for sailors and fishermen, stood between the 1940s and 2005. The building, which preservationists tried to save, was bulldozed so an elementary school could be expanded. By far the most interesting feature of the park are two colorful mosaics. One depicts the hotel’s demolition; the other shows a water buffalo surrounded by birds and butterflies.