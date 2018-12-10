The sky’s the limit

By Natalie Obiko Pearson / Bloomberg

Take a 35-minute ferry ride across the impossibly clear glacial waters of British Columbia’s Kootenay Lake, and you’ll find yourself on the East Shore. For generations, lush tracts of marijuana flourished here along the abandoned logging roads that snake through its craggy mountains.

Not long ago, police would rappel down from helicopters to hack away and pour bleach on the illicit crop. Kevin McBride, a rugged 51-year-old wearing gumboots and a wool cap, can recall those inevitable autumn raids.

These days, McBride reaps the region’s most prized harvest, the Moet & Chandon Champagne of pot. Connoisseurs in Amsterdam coffee shops pay as much as US$805 an ounce for the best strains, considered among the world’s finest. Most artisans now raise their weed indoors. A legal grower with a medical license, McBride works out of the basement of his garage after learning the craft from a “crazy old uncle” and other doyens of what is known as “BC Bud.”

In Canada, the first major industrialized country to legalize recreational pot, this remote region illustrates the opportunities and challenges facing these artisans: Can they develop their industry without selling out to the Toronto “suits” who increasingly dominate the trade?

POT COUNTRY

With stunning valleys ringed by snow-capped peaks and a relaxed outdoorsy vibe, the Kootenay region already draws visitors. It’s easy to imagine tasting tours featuring pot sommeliers who offer guidance on the subtleties of the region’s brands. Care for a puff of “Captain Ahab?” It promises a pungent lemon aroma and an energizing daytime high.

“For us not to brand what we have here is ludicrous,” says McBride, who is seeking a micro cultivation license for his company, Kootenay’s Finest. His target customer? “Not the Budweiser market.”

Worldwide recreational cannabis sales could reach US$90 billion by 2025, according to brokerage firm BMO Capital Markets. In October, Canada’s legalization gave it an edge over the US, where pot is permitted in 10 states and the District of Columbia for recreational use while the federal government still outlaws it. Some 149 pot companies valued at about US$39 billion have already listed on Canadian stock exchanges.

Bruce Linton, chief executive officer of Canopy Growth Corp, one of the world’s largest pot producers, predicts consolidation will leave one “Google-like company” in the cannabis industry and a smattering of “craft players.”

In Nelson, a town of 10,000 whose streets are lined with Victorian houses, the joke is that every second house is already a craft player.

“I’ve completely underestimated the potential of the industry, as many people have,” says John Dooley, Nelson’s mayor, who opposed cannabis until legalization day.

SEIZING THE MOMENT

Once a silver mining outpost, then a logging center, the region has long been a place of refuge, settled by Russians fleeing the czars, pacifist Quakers and Japanese Canadians released from World War II prison camps.

Hippies and Vietnam War draft dodgers started trickling in during the 1960s. They discovered a land supremely suited to marijuana. The Kootenays’ wet springs nurture the plants, dry intense summers kill the mold and cool autumns concentrate the essential oils known as terpenes that give weed its flavor and smell.

Today, the region produces some 25,000kg of pot a year, enough for 50 million joints. It could amount to an eighth of Canada’s expected annual production in legalization’s first year. Or, at least, that’s David Robinson’s estimate.