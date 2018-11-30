Highlight: Experiencing ‘Deja vu’ again

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

It is not often that small Taiwanese dance troupes have a chance to revive one of their earlier productions, since most grant funding is for new works. That makes T.T.C. Dance’s (張婷婷獨立製作) re-staging of Deja vu (既視感) at the National Experimental Theater this weekend all the more special.

Deja vu, a piece influenced by 3D technology, first premiered at the Wellspring Theater in December 2016 and was shown at the Festival Off d’Avignon in France this summer. Choreographer Chang Ting-ting (張婷婷) has been trying to keep her works the company in its regular repertoire, to help audiences track the progression of ideas.

Prior to the 2016 premiere, Chang said that she was fascinated by the work of 19th century French philosopher Emile Boirac, who posited that 70 percent of the world’s population would experience a feeling of deja vu at least once in their lives. Since some of her prior works have focused on memory, time and personal connections, it seemed a logical progression.

Chang also wanted to further explore themes in her 2014 show In the Name of Poetry — A Blooming Tree (以詩之名：一棵開花的樹), inspired by poet and painter Hsi Mu-jung’s (席慕容) poem A Blossoming Tree (一棵開花的樹).

France-based multimedia artist Lin Jin-yao (林經堯) and lighting designer Goh Boon-ann (吳文安) were drafted to create the 3D magic. They used motion-capture technology to create projections that respond to the movements of the seven dancers and to changes in the soundtrack by Huang Jin-ya (黃靖雅).

■ Deja vu will be performed at the National Experimental Theater (國家戲劇院實驗劇場), 21-1 Zhongshan S Rd, Taipei City (台北市中正區中山南路21-1號) tonight and tomorrow at 7:30pm, tomorrow and Sunday at 2:30pm.

■ Tickets are NT$800 and NT$1,500 (sponsorship), available at NTCH box offices, Eslite ticket desks, online at www.artsticket.com.tw and at convenience store ticket kiosks. The only seats left are for Saturday’s matinee.