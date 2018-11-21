Want to enjoy a longer, happier life? Just keep on working

By Robin McKie / The Guardian

Sarah Harper has a personal take on early retirement.

“My father stopped work at 54,” says Professor Harper, founder of the Institute for Population Aging at Oxford University. “His employers, IBM, offered him early retirement. He was really excited at the prospect.”

But the voluntary work and further education that Robert Harper had lined up for his later years dwindled and eventually disappeared and he was forced to become increasingly self-reliant in trying to find ways to pass the time.

“He eventually found that challenging and often said he missed the stimulus of colleagues and work.”

Robert Harper died in 2015 after living for more than 30 years on an IBM pension, longer than his employment with the company. It is a skewed lifestyle that is becoming all too common, says Harper, whose Foresight committee was responsible for the 2016 report Future of an Ageing Population which said Britain’s aging population should be encouraged to lead longer working lives.

LONG LIVES

Life expectancy in Britain has risen steadily for decades as improved sanitation and antibiotics have vanquished most infectious diseases.

Similarly, chronic ailments such as heart disease and cancer have been slowly succumbing to medical interventions. As a result the average lifespan in Britain has risen inexorably — from just under 50 in 1900 to over 75 in 2000 — and that figure, with the occasional stutter, has continued to rise.

In addition, family sizes are smaller so that numbers of older people have increased proportionally within the population. That has consequences for the makeup of our workforce. In coming years, more of our population will be people over 50. They will have to maintain productivity and stoke the fires of industry. Yet these are also the people being encouraged to retire early.

“We have said to young people: stay in education until your mid-20s, retire in your mid-50s and live to your 90s,” says Harper. “So we have people working for only 25 years to contribute to a 90-year lifespan. That is not the way society should be working.”

Life expectancy in the UK differs according to location and lifestyle. Waves of demographic change are sweeping the nation, she insists.

“If you have half your population aged over 50, you are in a very different situation than you were in the middle of the last century when we had half of our population under 30. We have got to come to terms with this.”

From this perspective, it is clear the problems Britain faces as its population ages are not ones merely affect pensions or the quality of healthcare. They involve fundamental structural changes to education, employment, housing, transport and medical services.

Consider housing. By 2037 it is estimated there will be 1.42 million more households headed by someone aged 85 or over. That will be an increase of 161 percent over 25 years. Demand for housing for older people is therefore set to rise steeply.

Adapting existing homes to meet this demand is critical — but it needs to be undertaken on a large scale in the very near future, says the Foresight report. As yet, there have been few signs that local authorities have thought of moving to achieve these goals.

In the past, Britain kept its age profile low by encouraging workers from other nations, particularly southern countries including the Commonwealth, to come to Britain.