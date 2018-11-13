Sugarcane straws to the rescue

By Edward Jones / Staff reporter

Much of the enjoyment of drinking pearl milk tea is derived from the wide straw that a takeaway cup comes with. First, there is the almost naughty pleasure to be had of violently stabbing your straw through the plastic film that seals the top of the cup. Then the strange sensation as you suck the tapioca balls up through the straw before they bounce into your mouth, one by one.

Unfortunately, this pleasure could soon be a thing of the past. The Environmental Protection Administration is introducing a phased ban of single-use plastic straws, starting in July next year, which looks set to put the kibosh on the thriving pearl milk tea takeaway market. Even President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has voiced concern over the plans. However, one Taiwanese start-up company may be about to come to the rescue.

100% Plants (100%植) has developed a way to turn reusable sugarcane fiber into biodegradable straws which, the company says are able to fully decompose in the soil. The start-up, which is affiliated to the Ministry of Economic Affair’s Central Taiwan Innovation Campus has already successfully patented its sugarcane straws and is currently gearing up to enter into mass production.